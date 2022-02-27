Back

Netizens call out Uncle Roger for insensitive tweet on Ukraine

Ng (sort of) admitted his mistake later, tweeting 'what’s funny in your head isn’t that funny in real life'.

Faris Alfiq | February 27, 2022, 11:36 AM

The gatekeeper of egg fried rice videos on the Internet, Malaysian stand-up comedian Nigel Ng, more commonly known as Uncle Roger, caused a stir on Twitter recently.

In a now-deleted tweet, Ng jokingly wrote on Feb. 24 that he was adding Ukraine as part of his HAIYAA World Tour.

In response to his tweet, Twitter users were not impressed by the lack of sensitivity shown by Ng towards the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Ng subsequently admitted the mistake in a tweet he posted on Feb. 24, stating that what was funny "in your head" was not "that funny" in real life.

No apologies

He also replied to a tweet by a Twitter user @kssnchan, requesting him to be more careful and "no next time".

Ng responded by saying that there "definitely will be a next time", adding that if they would have listened to his podcast, they would know that he says "some crazy shit". 

Even as Ng responded and acknowledged his mistake, netizens pointed out that he did not issue an apology.

At the time of writing, Ng has yet to issue a formal apology.

