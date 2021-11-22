Uncle Roger coming to S'pore to perform live

Hide your aunties, nephews and nieces, because Uncle Roger, also known as Nigel Ng, is coming to Singapore.

The Malaysian comedian, best known for his "Haiyaa" catchphrase and criticising people's fried rice-cooking skills or lack of, is coming to the Capital Theatre on June 15th, 2022, to perform live as part of his comedy tour.

Touted as the "global viral sensation" by his marketers, Uncle Roger, who is based in London, has now amassed over 345 million views on YouTube and will tour globally with his brand new show.

Tickets are priced S$128, S$108 and S$98.

They will go on sale on Nov. 26, 2021, from 10am via www.ticketmaster.sg or hotline +65 3158 8588.

You can also visit www.nigelngcomedy.com for more information.

Live Nation members can access exclusive pre-sale on Nov. 25, 10am to 11:59pm via www.livenation.sg.

In 2020, Ng met with global success due to his portrayal of Uncle Roger, a middle-aged Asian man reviewing an egg fried rice video.

He has a combined following of over 10 million across all his social media platforms.

As a stand up, Nigel has been nominated for the Best Newcomer Award for his sold-out show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019 and sold-out multiple runs throughout the UK and Europe.

His TV credits include Comedy Central’s Stand Up Central and Roast Battle, BBC Two's Mock The Week and ITV’s Jonathan Ross Comedy Club.

Nigel also hosts brand new comedy podcast, HAIYAA with Nigel Ng.

