'I don't know if I can feel safe': Uncle Roger allegedly attacked while walking home in London

Nursing a bruised and bloodied lip, Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng shared on Instagram that he had allegedly been the victim of a race-motivated assault.

The London-based stand-up best known for his Uncle Roger persona said on Oct. 30 that the assault occurred while he was walking home from lunch.

"Just trying to punch an Asian face"

"This random guy just came up and punched me in my face," he said.

"I'm guessing its probably Covid-racism related, which is really really shitty. Good thing he wasn't a great fighter."

The 29-year-old said he had "no idea" who the assailant was, and that when asked why he was attacking Ng, the man just said: "You know what you did."

"I don't think he knew who I was either. I think he was just trying to punch an Asian face."

"It just really sucks that it happened because now I don't know if I can feel safe walking back to my own place now," he said.

Finding humour in the situation

Ng told his followers he had filed a police report over the incident and that he had managed to find some humour in the situation.

"On the plus side, the police officer knew who Uncle Roger was," said Ng, chuckling.

Ng joked that the police officers who came to his house to take his statement did not take their shoes off, compounding his misery.

"I was like: 'come on, I'm already a victim!'"

The comedian also took the opportunity to dispel the popular notion that "you see your life flash before your eyes."

Instead, Ng said the "surreal experience" had him worrying about his newly whitten teeth.

"The whole time he was punching me in the face, I was thinking: 'Don't f*** up my teeth, please don't f*** up my teeth.'"

Previous race-motivated attacks

While Ng did not have concrete evidence that the attack was indeed motivated by racist sentiments, he said the random nature of the confrontation seemed to suggest it was so.

In a similar incident occurring in March this year, a Singaporean student was attacked by a group of young men in London.

One of them allegedly said "I don’t want your coronavirus in my country" during the assault.

A 15-year-old teenager has since been charged with "wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent" in an assault that has been classified as "racially aggravated".

"Yeah, shitty luck. This shouldn't happen in this day and age, but it did," said Ng on his own attack.

Top image from Nigel Ng's Instagram page

