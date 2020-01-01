FairPrice reports to police fake video accusing it of carrying out disinfection works ‘irresponsibly’

FairPrice has reported to the Singapore police a video circulating on WhatsApp accusing the supermarket of carrying out disinfection works irresponsibly.

The message being circulated was accompanied with a video that showed a person in a full protective suit disinfecting food items directly.

The message also claimed that the video was taken at the FairPrice outlet in Bedok Mall.

FairPrice said in its post on April 2: “This is false.”

It also put up three photos: One showed its food items being covered up before disinfection procedures were carried out.

It also put up another pair of photos to prove that the video was not shot in the Bedok outlet, owing to the differences in how items are arranged.

Why fake claims appeared

The fake claim arose after an employee at the FairPrice [email protected] Mall store was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The affected staff worked in the backend replenishing stock and had minimal contact with customers.

The staff was last at work on March 25. The outlet was to remain closed for three days starting April 1.

FairPrice wrote in its post:

We understand there is a video circulating on WhatsApp of disinfection works being carried out irresponsibly in a supermarket. The post claims that the video was taken at our store in Bedok Mall. This is false. The supermarket in the video is not from any of our stores. A police report will be filed against this malicious rumour and we advise the public not to further circulate this false information. Disinfection procedures being carried out are supervised and in accordance to strict NEA guidelines. The disinfection solution used is also food grade and made in an ISO 22000 certified facility. More information on disinfection works and food safety at the store can be found here: https://bit.ly/2yk47BN

FairPrice also said in a separate frequently asked questions post that food in the Bedok outlet is safe for consumption.

It said it had taken guidance from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on food in establishments found to have confirmed cases of staff diagnosed with Covid-19.

SFA stated that there is currently no evidence to support the transmission of Covid-19 associated with food and food packaging that may have been exposed to an infected person.

This means that there is a very low risk of spread from food, product and packaging that may have been exposed to an infected person.