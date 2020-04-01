Bedok’s FairPrice Finest outlet closes for 3 days after employee contracts Covid-19

Customers going to Bedok Mall’s FairPrice Finest outlet on April 1, 2020, were met with this sign:

Pictures circulating on WhatsApp show what appears to be people in personal protective equipment milling around in the shop.

However, when Mothership reached the scene at around 12.25pm, there didn’t appear to be anyone with PPE in the store.

Some staff were spotted in the outlet though.

People Mothership spoke to told us that the store had been closed in the morning.

All employees who work in the outlet have been put on leave of absence.

According to FairPrice, the affected staff works in the backend replenishing stock and has minimal contact with customers. She was last at work on March 25. The outlet will be closed for three days starting April 1.

Here is their statement regarding the case.

“NTUC FairPrice (FairPrice) today announced that one of its employees at the FairPrice Finest outlet at Bedok Mall [311 New Upper Changi Road, #B2-60, S(467360)] was diagnosed with Covid-19 last evening (31 March 2020).

In accordance with Ministry of Health’s guidelines, the staff has since been quarantined and is being monitored by medical personnel while all staff who work in that store have been put on leave of absence. The affected staff works in the backend replenishing stock and has minimal contact with customers.

The employee was last at work on 25 March 2020, was on leave on March 26, 2020 and visited the doctor on 27 March 2020 for a fever. The employee has since been on medical leave. FairPrice is extending all the necessary assistance to the affected staff and the employee’s family during this time.

The store will be closed for three days, for deep cleaning procedures, in line with the National Environment Agency’s guidelines to disinfect the premises and will re-open on Saturday, 4 April, 2020.

Customers may visit the nearest store in the vicinity located at Blk 212 Bedok North Street 1, #01-147, S(460212). FairPrice is monitoring the situation closely and is working with authorities to assist them with contact tracing and ensure all stores are safe for customers and staff.

The co-operative apologises for any inconvenience caused and would like to assure the community that it is sparing no effort to protect its staff and customers so that they can continue to work and shop in a safe and healthy environment.”

