I packed lunch from a convenience store for a week because I’m working from home

Lunch.

It’s the only thing to look forward to at work.

But lunch and me? We never got along.

I can’t stand the hangry crowds, long queues and pricey meals.

So I tend to avoid it when I can.

This week, however, was a little different.

Earn LinkPoints from Cheers

Cheers is having a lucky draw contest from now till Apr. 30.

You can stand a chance to win 100,000 LinkPoints by spending a minimum of S$5 at Cheers and presenting your Plus! Card.

If you don’t know what LinkPoints are, they can basically be converted into money.

100,000 LinkPoints can potentially give me….a lot of money.

There’s no way I’m missing that opportunity.

Spent a week eating ready-to-eat meals for lunch

In case you’re wondering, no, I didn’t stuff my face with junk food for a week.

I ate proper meals.

Fortunately for me, Cheers has a wide variety of ready-to-eat meals in their stores.

Like these:

Here are the ones I tried:

1. Treats Buttered Chicken & Salted Egg Spaghetti + Minute Maid Pulpy Orange Juice (S$7.30)

First up was Treats Buttered Chicken & Salted Egg Spaghetti, and a bottle of Minute Maid orange juice.

About 90 seconds in the microwave, and it’s ready to consume.

I admit that I was a bit sceptical in the beginning.

At first glance, it’s not the best-looking pasta I’ve had.

But boy was I surprised when I started eating it.

The chicken was moist and tasty, while the pasta was soft and creamy.

It was a bit saltier for my liking, but a few sips of the sweet, pulpy orange juice helped to balance the flavours.

Overall, I’d say it was a good start to my week.

2. Treats Teriyaki Chicken Rice Wrap + Nestle Milo (S$6)

I have a theory in life: Milo solves everything.

And once again, my theory was right.

The drink was the star of my meal.

Don’t get me wrong, the teriyaki chicken wrap was good too, but nothing beats Milo.

I was still feeling a little peckish though.

So I bought something extra: one Nissin cup noodles and a packet of Haribo gummy.

Luckily for me, these items were on promotion.

From now till Apr. 30, the Nissin cup noodles retails for S$1.65, instead of its usual price of S$2.20.

And the Haribo gummy costs only S$1.90, down from its normal price of S$2.05.

This lunch ended on a satisfying note.

3. CP Chicken Sausage Fried Rice + Ovaltine (S$6.90)

Fried rice is one of my favourite dishes.

When I saw the chicken sausage fried rice in Cheers, I knew I had to have it for lunch.

Fried rice is hard to get wrong.

Paired with the ice-cold bottle of Ovaltine, this meal was really tasty.

Cravings satisfied.

4. Treats Smoked Beef Burger + Mineshine Milk Tea Drink (S$5.50)

Not every office is near a western stall or a fast food restaurant.

But hey, you probably can find Cheers somewhere nearby where you can get your burger craving fixed.

The burger was filling and there are two patty choices – beef and chicken.

Omnivores will love this burger as there are no onions or lettuces so save you the hassle of picking them out.

That said, you can get some fruits or juices instead if you want a balanced diet.

You name it, Cheers has it.

5. CP Shrimp Wonton Noodle with Vegetable + UFC Coconut Water with Watermelon (S$7.60)

On the last day, I had wonton noodles and coconut water.

The savoury noodles mixed with the refreshing coconut and watermelon water was a match made in heaven.

This combination is definitely a comfort food during chilly rainy days.

Or for those who wish to have a healthier choice, here you go.

Convenient, cheap and no long queues

All in all, I’m quite impressed.

While ready-to-eat meals everyday isn’t really sustainable in the long run, the food options in Cheers were a pleasant surprise to me.

On days when my stomach growls a little louder or I just want some me-time, Cheers is definitely a good place to go and grab a quick bite.

There are usually no queues, the food is affordable, and it’s convenient.

Plus, who knows? I might end up winning the lucky draw.

You can also bring your lunch buddies along of course, as there’s a higher chance of winning. Hah.

The LinkPoint campaign is only valid at selected Cheers convenience stores.

Click here for the full list of participating outlets and more info on the campaign.

