Bishan otters & Marina otters gang fight & chant poem in canal that cuts through Braddell

Two otter families in Singapore got into an epic gang fight in the portion of the canal that cuts through Braddell near Bishan.

The fight on Sunday, March 29 at about noon was between 11 Marina otters on the left and 15 Bishan otters on the right.

Both families clashed like the cinematic final battle scene in Avengers: Endgame, except both sides were squeaking uncontrollably, as if they were chanting poem.

For the first 6 seconds of the video, you can see the otters approaching, but still holding their horses.

Right after that, they squeaked louder and threw themselves headlong into battle:

Although it looked cute, with all the incessant squeaking and water-splashing antics, the fight spilled over to the grass patch on the side, and was apparently more vicious than it looked.

There were no deaths reported, but some of the otters got injured and were witnessed to be limping after the fight.

What happened after clash

According to otter watchers, Ottercity, loud squeaks were heard again at about 5pm and both factions fought again, this time in Bishan Park in front of a large crowd of park goers.

The second round ended with the Marina otters being separated into two groups, with one group of six caught on video looking nervous and defensive.

The Marina otters swam around the pond, always calling, and it soon became clear why.

They were calling out for one lost member, who then emerged to join the rest.

By the time night fell, only six of the 11 Marina otters congregated.

It is not known what happened after that.

Background to feud

This particular otter feud is a long-running one that has spanned five years since 2015.

The bigger Bishan otter family of 15 had started out in Bishan Park with just three pups.

In 2015, a big switch happened.

The Bishan otters went south to prime territory Marina Bay and displaced the Marina otters.

The Marina otters remained on the move, travelling between East Coast and Singapore River before relocating to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

Essentially, the two families had switched territories.

This latest skirmish is considered a homecoming of sorts as the Bishan otters swam up Kallang River and are coming back to Bishan Park after spending time in Marina Bay.

As to why they are doing so, it is most likely a fight over territory and access to resources.

Fights between both sides have occurred before, such as in 2018.

Their fight strategies have been scrutinised previously.

