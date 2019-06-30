fbpx

Photo of Milo powder on durian with rice sends Internet into frenzy, but it’s actually not that weird

Sohai? Not really.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 19, 11:38 am

Many Singaporeans enjoy rice, milo and durians — separately on their own.

They are essentially, after all, part of one’s staple diet — yes, durian included.

However, would you try eating all three together at the same time?

Unorthodox way to eat durian, milo and rice

A Facebook post from Universiti meme malaysia on June 16 shared a chaotic good/ evil photo of durians in a bowl of rice with some milo powder sprinkled on top of the fruit.

Just like that:

Mixed reactions online

The photo created quite a buzz in the comments section as you can see from the following examples:

Durian with rice is not uncommon

While many were surprised, eating durian with rice is actually part of the Southeast Asian food culture.

For example, durian served with steamed rice is an Indonesian dish known as ketan durian.

What’s shown in the photo could be ketan durian — with a light touch of innovation by adding Milo powder.

Similarly, in Thailand, durian can also be eaten with glutinous rice like mango sticky rice.

In Malaysia, onions, vinegar and salt marinated with minced durian flesh is served as a dish.

Closer to home, Peranakans are also known to eat rice with durians.

And, of course, there is also durian hotpot in Singapore now.

Try it.

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

