fbpx

Back
﻿

Jurong West stall sells big traditional chicken rice balls at 40¢ each

Cheap and good.

Joshua Lee | May 28, 12:31 pm

Events

Upsurge

Fans of chicken rice must know what is a chicken rice ball.

Chicken rice balls are basically chicken rice moulded into a ball, like a chicken rice onigiri of sorts.

There are a few places in Singapore that still sell it, and one of them is Qi Lin Xuan Chicken Rice in Jurong West.

The stall sells the Chicken Rice Ball Set (S$3.50) that comes with three rice balls and a soup.

You can choose between steamed, roasted, and soya sauce chicken.

You can also get the Half Chicken Set Meal (S$20) that comprises half a chicken (steamed/ roasted/ soya sauce), vegetables, soup, and about eight rice balls.

Chicken Rice Ball Set. Via Qi Lin Xuan.

Their rice balls (S$0.40 each) and chicken (S$12 for half, S$23 for whole) are also quite affordably priced.

Qi Lin Xuan owner, Michael Lee, said in an interview with The Magic Nostalgia that he only uses fresh chicken instead of frozen ones.

Inspired by chicken rice ball from hometown

Chicken rice balls were traditionally made by Hainanese people as an easy way to transport rice when bringing it out of the house.

To make chicken rice balls, the cooked rice must be moulded tightly when it is still hot.

The texture of the rice in a rice ball is softer then normal chicken rice grains.

According to Lee, his rice balls are made using Songhe rice, ginger, scallions and chicken fat.

Lee, who is from Tampin, Malaysia, wanted to recreate the chicken rice balls he had while growing up.

Chicken rice balls are also available in Malacca, but Lee insists that his — just like the ones in Tampin — are bigger.

Lee’s chicken rice balls are bigger than the ones you find in Malacca. Screengrab from The Magic Nostalgia.

Here are photos of their menu:

You can watch the interview with Lee below:

Qi Lin Xuan Chicken Rice 

Address: 442 Jurong West Ave 1, #01-758, Singapore 640442 (map)

Operating hours: 6am – 4pm daily

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/qilinxuanchickenrice/

Top photo by Qi Lin Xuan Chicken Rice.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Japanese man dies mid-flight, 246 packets of cocaine found in his stomach

High-flyer.

May 28, 12:26 pm

McDonald's S'pore launches curry sauce bottle, spicy nuggets, french onion shaker fries & Kit Kat Mcflurry at same time

Woah.

May 28, 12:15 pm

S'pore Burger King introduces mala beef & chicken stacker burgers

Wha, overload.

May 28, 12:04 pm

Begpackers spotted on S'pore East-West Line MRT performing for donations

Yet another one.

May 28, 11:56 am

M'sia's last male Sumatran rhino dies, leaves behind lone female

There is only one Sumatran rhino left in Malaysia.

May 28, 10:49 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close