Jurong West stall sells big traditional chicken rice balls at 40¢ each

Fans of chicken rice must know what is a chicken rice ball.

Chicken rice balls are basically chicken rice moulded into a ball, like a chicken rice onigiri of sorts.

There are a few places in Singapore that still sell it, and one of them is Qi Lin Xuan Chicken Rice in Jurong West.

The stall sells the Chicken Rice Ball Set (S$3.50) that comes with three rice balls and a soup.

You can choose between steamed, roasted, and soya sauce chicken.

You can also get the Half Chicken Set Meal (S$20) that comprises half a chicken (steamed/ roasted/ soya sauce), vegetables, soup, and about eight rice balls.

Their rice balls (S$0.40 each) and chicken (S$12 for half, S$23 for whole) are also quite affordably priced.

Qi Lin Xuan owner, Michael Lee, said in an interview with The Magic Nostalgia that he only uses fresh chicken instead of frozen ones.

Inspired by chicken rice ball from hometown

Chicken rice balls were traditionally made by Hainanese people as an easy way to transport rice when bringing it out of the house.

To make chicken rice balls, the cooked rice must be moulded tightly when it is still hot.

The texture of the rice in a rice ball is softer then normal chicken rice grains.

According to Lee, his rice balls are made using Songhe rice, ginger, scallions and chicken fat.

Lee, who is from Tampin, Malaysia, wanted to recreate the chicken rice balls he had while growing up.

Chicken rice balls are also available in Malacca, but Lee insists that his — just like the ones in Tampin — are bigger.

Here are photos of their menu:

You can watch the interview with Lee below:

Qi Lin Xuan Chicken Rice

Address: 442 Jurong West Ave 1, #01-758, Singapore 640442 (map)

Operating hours: 6am – 4pm daily

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/qilinxuanchickenrice/

Top photo by Qi Lin Xuan Chicken Rice.