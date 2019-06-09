fbpx

Back
﻿

S$35 durian hotpot available at Four Seasons Durians Restaurant in Jewel Changi Airport

Interesting.

Mandy How | June 6, 05:58 pm

Events

69 Brazilian Day

09 June 2019, --

All Japan IPL outlets

Upsurge

Hotpot and durian are both popular items with Singaporeans.

You might not necessarily want to have them together, but here they are anyway.

S$35 set with beef, chicken, fish, oysters and more

A S$35 durian hotpot set for 1-2pax will be available at Four Seasons Durians Restaurants in Jewel Changi Airport.

Photo by Olivia Lin
Photo by Olivia Lin

If Four Seasons sounds familiar, you might have heard of their S$2 durian pancakes sold at various kiosks islandwide.

The broth features four sizeable chunks of durians in chicken soup, which customers are supposed to mix together.

Photo by Olivia Lin
Photo by Olivia Lin
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

It’s difficult to describe the taste, but imagine a creamier, richer version of chicken soup, with a punch of durian when you first drink it.

Photo by Olivia Lin

Besides durian, the hotpot set also includes beef, chicken, fish, oysters, clams, long cabbage, lettuce, broccoli, tofu, noodles, turnip, carrot, and enoki mushrooms.

Photo by Olivia Lin
Photo by Mandy How

The ingredients are also thinly coated with a layer of durian, making the entire experience sweet-savoury (in that order).

S$1 for the entire set, no strings attached

From June 15-16, however, customers will be able to buy the durian hotpot set for S$1 as long as they flash the ShopBack GO app on their phones upon entry.

There are no other requirements to redeem the S$1 deal.

But here are some things to note:

  • Minimum of two persons to one hotpot
  • No reservations — only walk-in
  • GST and service charge applicable

Besides durian hotpot, the restaurant also has other durian-infused dishes such as Fantasy Mao Shan Wang Mochi (S$14), Crispy Durian Roll (S$9), Kampung Mao Shan Wang Durian Fried Rice (S$18), and Durian Lava Cake with Gelato (S$15).

Fantasy Mao Shan Wang Mochi (S$14). Photo by Mandy How
Crispy Durian Roll (S$9). Photo by Olivia Lin
Kampung Mao Shan Wang Durian Fried Rice (S$18). Photo by Olivia Lin

Non-durian items, including brunch, pasta, and western mains, are on the menu as well.

Address:
Four Seasons Durians Restaurant
Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, #B2-227/228 , Singapore 819666

Opening Hours:
Sunday – Thursday, 11am to 11pm (last order at 10:30pm)
Friday & Sat, 11am to 2am (last order at 1:30am)

Top image collage by Olivia Lin.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

World's first zero waste flight ferrying 160+ people produces only 1 tiny bag of trash

1,000 disposable plastic items used on the flight were replaced with more sustainable alternatives or removed altogether.

June 6, 05:45 pm

China to shut rare earths exports to US but risks international isolation

It could also hurt China's reputation as a reliable supplier.

June 6, 05:24 pm

60 years ago, New York Times called PAP 'extreme leftists' who formed a 'S'pore regime'

It also reported the disappearance of Queen Elizabeth's portrait.

June 6, 04:13 pm

Stray Japanese cat who spent 2 years trying to enter museum finds forever home

Ken-chan is all by himself now. Or is he?

June 6, 03:58 pm

Ex-Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou takes trick eye photo of Merlion spitting into his mouth

He was having fun.

June 6, 03:28 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close