S$35 durian hotpot available at Four Seasons Durians Restaurant in Jewel Changi Airport

Hotpot and durian are both popular items with Singaporeans.

You might not necessarily want to have them together, but here they are anyway.

S$35 set with beef, chicken, fish, oysters and more

A S$35 durian hotpot set for 1-2pax will be available at Four Seasons Durians Restaurants in Jewel Changi Airport.

If Four Seasons sounds familiar, you might have heard of their S$2 durian pancakes sold at various kiosks islandwide.

The broth features four sizeable chunks of durians in chicken soup, which customers are supposed to mix together.

It’s difficult to describe the taste, but imagine a creamier, richer version of chicken soup, with a punch of durian when you first drink it.

Besides durian, the hotpot set also includes beef, chicken, fish, oysters, clams, long cabbage, lettuce, broccoli, tofu, noodles, turnip, carrot, and enoki mushrooms.

The ingredients are also thinly coated with a layer of durian, making the entire experience sweet-savoury (in that order).

S$1 for the entire set, no strings attached

From June 15-16, however, customers will be able to buy the durian hotpot set for S$1 as long as they flash the ShopBack GO app on their phones upon entry.

There are no other requirements to redeem the S$1 deal.

But here are some things to note:

Minimum of two persons to one hotpot

No reservations — only walk-in

GST and service charge applicable

Besides durian hotpot, the restaurant also has other durian-infused dishes such as Fantasy Mao Shan Wang Mochi (S$14), Crispy Durian Roll (S$9), Kampung Mao Shan Wang Durian Fried Rice (S$18), and Durian Lava Cake with Gelato (S$15).

Non-durian items, including brunch, pasta, and western mains, are on the menu as well.

Address:

Four Seasons Durians Restaurant

Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, #B2-227/228 , Singapore 819666

Opening Hours:

Sunday – Thursday, 11am to 11pm (last order at 10:30pm)

Friday & Sat, 11am to 2am (last order at 1:30am)

Top image collage by Olivia Lin.