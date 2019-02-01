Milo van Milo tastes richer & nicer. Here’s how to make it at home.

Anyone who has tried Milo from different sources know that the chocolatey malty drink is always different.

The most delicious is Milo van Milo and you’re going to love this following nugget of information.

Milo van

For those not in the know, Milo van Milo is something that Singaporeans hold close to our hearts.

The managing director of Nestlé R&D Center Singapore said it boils down to that blast of nostalgia, which is the emotional link we have with the Milo van that makes that stuff so palatable: “We always remember the Milo van when we were in school during sports day — it’s about sharing, it’s about winning, it’s about competition and it’s about teamwork.

Not the same as making it at home

Many have tried to recreate the taste of Milo dispensed from the Milo van, but failed.

One Milo factory personnel even gave this piece of advice: Boil Milo Ice Energy, and then cool it down rapidly.

Recipe revealed

Well, today you’re in luck.

Media outlet Snookay recently claimed that they have the Milo van Milo recipe and it’s really simple:

Here are the ingredients:

8 tins of condensed milk

8 tins of evaporated milk

4 litres of hot water

4 bags of Milo (1 litre each)

Here are the steps:

Empty the condensed milk and evaporated milk into a pot Add the Milo powder into the pot Pour in the hot water, mixing evenly as you pour. Add ice if you want iced Milo. Enjoy your DIY Milo can Milo

It turns out that richness is derived from the combination of condensed and evaporated milk.

In case this series of steps are too complicated for you and calculating ratios is not your thing, you can still enjoy Milo van Milo in a bottle or in a pack, which Milo claims tastes like the real deal:

Happy drinking.

Top image via Milo Singapore Facebook page.