fbpx

Back
﻿

Milo van Milo tastes richer & nicer. Here’s how to make it at home.

For all you Milo fans.

Joshua Lee | March 19, 10:25 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Anyone who has tried Milo from different sources know that the chocolatey malty drink is always different.

The most delicious is Milo van Milo and you’re going to love this following nugget of information.

Milo van

For those not in the know, Milo van Milo is something that Singaporeans hold close to our hearts.

The managing director of Nestlé R&D Center Singapore said it boils down to that blast of nostalgia, which is the emotional link we have with the Milo van that makes that stuff so palatable: “We always remember the Milo van when we were in school during sports day — it’s about sharing, it’s about winning, it’s about competition and it’s about teamwork.

Not all MILO are created the same

Not the same as making it at home

Many have tried to recreate the taste of Milo dispensed from the Milo van, but failed.

One Milo factory personnel even gave this piece of advice: Boil Milo Ice Energy, and then cool it down rapidly.

Via Milo Singapore Facebook page.

Recipe revealed

Well, today you’re in luck. 

Media outlet Snookay recently claimed that they have the Milo van Milo recipe and it’s really simple:

Here are the ingredients:

  • 8 tins of condensed milk
  • 8 tins of evaporated milk
  • 4 litres of hot water
  • 4 bags of Milo (1 litre each)

Here are the steps:

  1. Empty the condensed milk and evaporated milk into a pot
  2. Add the Milo powder into the pot
  3. Pour in the hot water, mixing evenly as you pour.
  4. Add ice if you want iced Milo.
  5. Enjoy your DIY Milo can Milo

It turns out that richness is derived from the combination of condensed and evaporated milk.

In case this series of steps are too complicated for you and calculating ratios is not your thing, you can still enjoy Milo van Milo in a bottle or in a pack, which Milo claims tastes like the real deal:

Via Milo Singapore Facebook page.
Via Milo Singapore Facebook page.

Happy drinking.

Top image via Milo Singapore Facebook page. 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

K Shanmugam: If what Fraser Anning said was spoken in S'pore, whoever said it will be arrested

He said allowing speech like that in Singapore, even in a song, will normalise it.

March 19, 10:06 pm

Over 2,000 cartons of duty unpaid cigarettes worth S344,000 seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

They were hidden in a consignment marked as "mineral water".

March 19, 07:36 pm

Lady alleges Parking.sg app costs S$30 million, Parking.sg politely provides cost breakdown

Good to know.

March 19, 06:39 pm

M'sian MPs quarrel in Parliament in front of S'pore Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin

A Malaysian MP told Tan to witness for himself the "new Malaysia".

March 19, 06:35 pm

Stackable Tsum Tsum drawers available in 7-Eleven S'pore from April 17 - June 25, 2019

A lot of things to collect these days.

March 19, 05:47 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close