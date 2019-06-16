S$4.50 durian buffet at Plaza Singapura from June 21-23, 2019

From June 21 to 23, 2019, a S$4.50 durian buffet will be available at Plaza Singapura in Dhoby Ghaut.

To be exact, it will be at the Outdoor Front Plaza on Level 1.

Advertisement

For that amount, you can have unlimited servings of Mao Shan Wang, D24, and D101 — within 45 minutes.

This is part of the mall’s 45th anniversary celebration.

Buying tickets

Tickets are required for the event.

And the catch is this: You’ll have to spend S$45 in a single receipt at Plaza Singapura before being able to buy a single ticket.

Each person can buy a maximum of two tickets a day.

You will also have to select a time slot when buying the tickets.

Advertisement

Address and time

68 Orchard Road, Level 1 Outdoor Front Plaza, Plaza Singapura, Singapore 238839

June 21 – 23, 2019

11am – 9pm

Advertisement

Top image via Google Maps and photosforyou/Pixabay