S$4.50 durian buffet at Plaza Singapura from June 21-23, 2019

From June 21 to 23, 2019, a S$4.50 durian buffet will be available at Plaza Singapura in Dhoby Ghaut.
To be exact, it will be at the Outdoor Front Plaza on Level 1.
For that amount, you can have unlimited servings of Mao Shan Wang, D24, and D101 — within 45 minutes.
This is part of the mall’s 45th anniversary celebration.
Buying tickets
Tickets are required for the event.
And the catch is this: You’ll have to spend S$45 in a single receipt at Plaza Singapura before being able to buy a single ticket.
Each person can buy a maximum of two tickets a day.
You will also have to select a time slot when buying the tickets.
Address and time
68 Orchard Road, Level 1 Outdoor Front Plaza, Plaza Singapura, Singapore 238839
June 21 – 23, 2019
11am – 9pm
