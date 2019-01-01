fbpx

Man seen on video whose friend had his back charged by S’pore police for molesting woman

The video showed his friend filming the police.

Kayla Wong | May 23, 03:39 pm

On Saturday, May 18, a video posted on Facebook showed two men confronted by the police in Singapore.

On May 23, one of the men has been charged with molesting a woman.

The viral video

The video can be seen here:

According to the caption, the man in red — who CNA has identified as Chinese national Yu Zhiyong — was accused of molesting a beer promoter.

CNA reported that he has since been charged with one count of using criminal force on a 30-year-old woman, intending to outrage her modesty.

Yu’s charge sheet read that he is being accused of “using his left hand to slap the right side of her buttocks once at 9.35pm on Saturday (May 18)”.

In the video, Yu can be seen sitting down while his friend dressed in a blue-green top is shown filming police officers.

What was said

The man in blue was confronted by an unseen individual who was filming the entire incident:

Man taking the video: “I tell you, I’m taking a video of you. If you don’t respect Singapore law, I’ll upload the video.”

Man in blue: “I’m good.”

Man taking the video: “Yes, you’re good. You must respect the police. Do you know respect?”

Bystander: “Don’t need to talk to him.”

Man taking the video: “Yes, you take video, I’ll put you up [on the Internet].”

Man in blue: “Sorry lah.”

Up to two years’ jail

Yu could be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or face a combination of these punishments if he is found guilty of his charge.

According to CNA, he was offered bail of S$5,000.

He will return to court on May 30.

Top image from SG Kay Poh Facebook

