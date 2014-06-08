S’pore Airlines stewardess who became hawker explains why her prawn noodle stall closed down
Tough life.
Upsurge
Upsurge
You might remember a really photogenic couple, both former Singapore Airlines flight attendants, making waves in late 2014 and early 2015 for their Penang noodle stall in Sengkang.
Here are some of the headlines and media interviews.
And some posts by satisfied customers.
View this post on Instagram
Kudos to this pair of Singapore airlines steward & stewardess who left their flying career to venture out cooking such delicious bowls of prawn noodles! Baby prawns vs giant prawns today! Weeeee! 🍤🍜 #prawn #noodles #crew #crewlife #happy #shiok #igsg #igdaily #onnomnom #fatdieme #yum #yummy #delicious #food #foodie #foodsg #foodporn #instapic #instafood #indulgence #instagramfood #lifeisgood #enjoy #restandrelax #chilling
View this post on Instagram
Penang Kia Prawn Mee (★★★☆) Ordered the soup big prawn soup prawn mee and @hefirius ordered the dry version. My soup comes with both chilli oil and blended chilli and it kinda overwhelmed the soup stock. The dry prawn mee comes with the separated soup taste much better! Overall, thick soup base, but noodle and prawn are average. #cconquest
Despite the press and the good reviews, they found themselves shutting the stall down by 2016.
So what went wrong?
Tough to survive
Mothership reached out to one-half of the stall owners, Julyn Teo, to hear from the owners themselves what went wrong.
Teo gave a few reasons why she and her husband Gerald Goh chose to close Penang Kia down.
“1. Challenging on looking for employees
2. High turnover. High food cost, rental cost. Yet Low selling price. Not really profitable
3. Long working hours to sustain business. Little time for family.
4. Lack of experience in a trade that we r totally new to.”
Issues like long working hours have been consistently brought up as potential stumbling blocks in establishing a career as a hawker.
In fact, in an interview with HerWorld magazine back in 2015, Teo briefly talked about how she had to sometimes visit the market when her supplier had no stock for her.
She also had to peel around 300 prawns a day, and tend to a broth that took around eight hours to simmer.
The two main challenges Teo narrowed it down to, though, had little to do with the hard work.
The more pressing challenges she faced were rather issues like high turnover, and difficulties in employing workers.
What would she have done differently?
Hindsight is often 20/20, but it does provide a clearer idea of what could have been done better during the process itself.
Here are some of the points Teo felt they could have improved upon.
“1. Get to learn more in depth on the Govt policies, trends, turnover cost before committing.
2. Costing is important as profit margin is very Low.
3. Good to have a team of capable workers on deck before we kickstart.”
On April 23, 2019, Li Ruifang, a third-generation prawn noodle hawker, took a picture with the couple.
View this post on Instagram
Anyone remember this duo???? They are the hot ex SQ steward/stewardess from Penang Kia! Such a surprise to see them today! Tried their Penang prawn noodles before and it was good! Too bad for the high rental/operating cost/labour issue, they have since left the hawker trade a few years back. I told @geraldnoelgoh I hope to see them back in action again but he said “errrr see how…” 😂😅
Just a few years ago, Li took a picture in front of their stall.
View this post on Instagram
Finally tried the penang prawn noodles from Penang Kia. The broth is thick and full of prawn taste what…so I don't understand some of the negative reviews. And I was too excited to try it I totally forgot to take a picture of the noodles!! Gerald is so friendly! The way we communicate machiam close friends LOL. #younghawkersrock
When Li asked Goh if he had any plans to enter the hawker line again, he apparently said “errr see how…”.
That sentiment was reiterated by his wife.
So what now?
Teo and her husband are in a good place right now.
She has far more manageable work hours, and her husband’s job as a real estate consultant “provides much better income and more flexible time for the family”.
But Teo did give her thoughts on what must be done to ensure hawker culture thrives in the future.
“They way I look at it, good local food in Singapore will continue to face extinction over time as older stalls retires.
Singapore Hawker trade is a sunset business and it will take a lot of efforts from everyone to bring it back to its former days.
The consumers, food bloggers/critics and government all will have a part to play.”
Image from Teo’s Instagram and Penang Kia Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.