S’pore company lets you rent a date for S$60-S$200, no physical contact & only at public spaces

Ever felt like dating should be more incentivised?

No? Well there’s a website for that anyway.

Advertisement

Here’s Maybe.

The concept appears to be modelled on sites like “Oh My Oppa”, where people rent a Korean guy to serve as a tour guide.

Advertisement

Here’s how Maybe describes itself.

Incentivised dating.

Maybe already has a rolodex of talents from you to choose from.

Here is the list.

The prices listed are usually for a span of two hours.

Their profile pages contain information like preferences, short little descriptions, availability, and even their height and estimated age range.

Advertisement

Whoa.

Safety parameters

There are some parameters in place to hopefully ensure the safety of these incentivised dates.

The site itself appears to market themselves as more of a friend-centric operation, rather than a dating app.

Here are some of the ways they describe potential activities.

Pal, friend, buddy.

Maybe tries to frame these interactions as not-that-sleazy by implementing some real strict codes of conduct.

Perhaps keeping in tune with the idea that it caters to friends as well, groups can “grab a date” also.

The person who booked the date will also have to pay for the date itself.

Now there are a few questions that come to mind.

Like what? Or how? Or doesn’t this business model share some core tenets with escort services?

Advertisement

We reached out to the founder, Sora, to answer some of these questions.

Not an escort service

How did this idea come about?

Sora came up with idea while hanging out with his friend on Christmas Eve.

During their hangout, they decided to “play dating apps”. While Sora managed to get some matches, his friend unfortunately did not.

“My friend is in his early thirties, looks decent and has a relatively high paying job. But he just can’t seem to get to chat with any girl from those apps. Apparently he wants to know local girls around 20 to 25 year olds but these girls probably set their preferred match age range to be around the same age as them.”

His friend also expressed his frustration at having to waste time and money at nightclubs, speed dating, and even siam dius (Thai discos).

Which is how Sora came up with this brainwave.

“Thus I came up with the idea of how people can get a match with anyone they wanted to and get a meet-up straight away. – Without anyone ‘screening’ us based on our photos, age and other details.”

Advertisement

So like an escort service?

No, actually.

While Sora understands why some might have that opinion, he does not subscribe to it.

Here are some of the differences he sees in the two models.

“Firstly, because of our concept and how the website layout is like. Secondly, there are not much other businesses out there in Singapore that has this layout too.”

Aside from the website’s layout, other factors like the faces of the talents being there is also distinct from escort services as well.

“Google “social escort singapore” or similar terms and you will find yourself in a website where all the models’ faces are not shown or blurred, very sexy photos (some may even be nudes) and exorbitant rates eg. $300-500 an hour.”

Not only do the talent not provide extra service for money, their faces are up there, some with a relatively high follower counts.

“If we were really an escort service such as those, the talents on our site wouldn’t show their faces in the first place isn’t it? It doesn’t make sense to show their faces if we are an escort site. We also have influencers with a relatively high followers count whom [sic] collaborate with us too.”

Like previously mentioned, Sora thinks comparisons to rent-a-friend business models are more apt than an escort service.

So how did Sora get these talents on the platform?

“Various ways. Recruitment campaigns and word of mouth.”

A source informed Mothership of the rates someone was offered to get on the platform.

So about S$40-100 an hour.

There currently appears to be 28 personnel on the site — 24 women and four men.

Their prices range from S$60 to S$200 for a two hour date.

It’s already live

While this might seem like the conceptual phase of a grand rollout, Maybe is already live.

Advertisement

According to Sora, it was registered on February 24, 2019.

Here are some influencers endorsing it.

Sora even tells us that there are already customers who have made bookings on the site.

Here are some of the customers, according to the site’s Instagram stories.

The review section is currently empty though, which is not too much of a surprise.

Paying for a date doesn’t appear to be information that most people will voluntarily give up, let alone a bad dating experience that you paid for.

It remains to be seen whether something like this can take off in Singapore.

Maybe?

Advertisement

Image from Maybe