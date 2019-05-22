Limited edition 18-carat gold G-Shock will retail in S’pore for S$100,000
I am G-Shookt.
G-Shock is releasing what might be its most expensive offering yet.
This is the G-D5000-9.
Here are all the individual pieces that make up the watch.
And just one more picture before the price reveal.
That shiny little timepiece will go for S$100,000.
Whattttt
The 18-karat gold piece is apparently the first watch ever to feature a gallium arsenide solar power system with satellite solar cell technology.
So, like solar-powered.
Here’s a video showcasing the durability of the watch.
The watch has shock resistance, 200-metre water resistance, the aforementioned solar power, and Multi-Band 6 radio wave timekeeping.
It will retail for S$100,000 and will be available for pre-order at Cortina Watch, Mandarin Gallery or G-SHOCK Boutique, Marina Bay Sands.
It will be available in Singapore soon.
More affordable G-Shocks
