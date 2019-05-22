fbpx

Limited edition 18-carat gold G-Shock will retail in S’pore for S$100,000

I am G-Shookt.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 22, 10:06 am

G-Shock is releasing what might be its most expensive offering yet.

This is the G-D5000-9.

Here are all the individual pieces that make up the watch.

And just one more picture before the price reveal.

That shiny little timepiece will go for S$100,000.

Whattttt

The 18-karat gold piece is apparently the first watch ever to feature a gallium arsenide solar power system with satellite solar cell technology.

So, like solar-powered.

Here’s a video showcasing the durability of the watch.

The watch has shock resistance, 200-metre water resistance, the aforementioned solar power, and Multi-Band 6 radio wave timekeeping.

It will retail for S$100,000 and will be available for pre-order at Cortina Watch, Mandarin Gallery or G-SHOCK Boutique, Marina Bay Sands.

It will be available in Singapore soon.

More affordable G-Shocks

Limited edition sakura-themed G-Shock watches available at VivoCity

G-Shock releasing limited edition rainbow watch in June 2019 for 20th anniversary

Casio Gundam 40th anniversary G-Shock series out in mid-2019

 

