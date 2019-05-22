Limited edition 18-carat gold G-Shock will retail in S’pore for S$100,000

G-Shock is releasing what might be its most expensive offering yet.

Advertisement

This is the G-D5000-9.

Here are all the individual pieces that make up the watch.

And just one more picture before the price reveal.

That shiny little timepiece will go for S$100,000.

Advertisement

Whattttt

The 18-karat gold piece is apparently the first watch ever to feature a gallium arsenide solar power system with satellite solar cell technology.

So, like solar-powered.

Here’s a video showcasing the durability of the watch.

The watch has shock resistance, 200-metre water resistance, the aforementioned solar power, and Multi-Band 6 radio wave timekeeping.

Advertisement

It will retail for S$100,000 and will be available for pre-order at Cortina Watch, Mandarin Gallery or G-SHOCK Boutique, Marina Bay Sands.

It will be available in Singapore soon.

Advertisement

More affordable G-Shocks

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👩‍🏫🛒

Remember when you had to practice ting xie (Chinese spelling) like there was no tomorrow?

🐟🥤

Maybe can steam fish with this and make gr8 ginger recipes.

🥢🤔

What if your favourite xiao long baos were made into a dessert?

🗡️🤖

You probably know “Speak of Cao Cao, and Cao Cao arrives”. But did you know he sometimes arrives in a Gundam suit?

❤️🔨❤️

Hit (on) your friends at a human whack-a-mole here.