‘Broken’ fridge door in Bali mini-mart is actually entrance to hidden bar

So here’s something cool.

This non-descript mini-mart in Bali has a fridge door that opens up to a hidden bar.

Advertisement

‘Broken’ fridge door not what it seems

A video uploaded by one Peter James shows a typical mini-mart with a selection of drinks and snacks.

At the back of the mini-mart is a fridge labelled “broken”.

Still nothing out of the ordinary here.

Advertisement

However, when the person taking the video pulls on the fridge door, it opens up to a swanky bar behind:

Whoa.

You can watch the video here:

Advertisement

Black Cat Mini Mart

The bar, called Black Cat Mini Mart, is located at Jalan Subak Canggu in Bali.

The bar features neon lighting, a pool table, tables and sitting booths.

It is open every day at 6pm.

Advertisement

Top photo via screenshots from video, FB/Peter James