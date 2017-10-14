fbpx

‘Broken’ fridge door in Bali mini-mart is actually entrance to hidden bar

Whuuuuut.

Tanya Ong | May 22, 01:19 pm

So here’s something cool.

This non-descript mini-mart in Bali has a fridge door that opens up to a hidden bar.

‘Broken’ fridge door not what it seems

A video uploaded by one Peter James shows a typical mini-mart with a selection of drinks and snacks.

Via FB video/Peter James

At the back of the mini-mart is a fridge labelled “broken”.

Via FB video/Peter James

Still nothing out of the ordinary here.

However, when the person taking the video pulls on the fridge door, it opens up to a swanky bar behind:

Via FB video/Peter James
Via FB video/Peter James
Via FB video/Peter James

Whoa.

You can watch the video here:

Black Cat Mini Mart

The bar, called Black Cat Mini Mart, is located at Jalan Subak Canggu in Bali.

View this post on Instagram

Late nights @onedirtyblackcat

A post shared by Thico Daelmans (@thicod) on

The bar features neon lighting, a pool table, tables and sitting booths.

Photo via FB/Black Cat Mini Mart

It is open every day at 6pm.

Top photo via screenshots from video, FB/Peter James

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

