‘Broken’ fridge door in Bali mini-mart is actually entrance to hidden bar
Whuuuuut.
So here’s something cool.
This non-descript mini-mart in Bali has a fridge door that opens up to a hidden bar.
A video uploaded by one Peter James shows a typical mini-mart with a selection of drinks and snacks.
At the back of the mini-mart is a fridge labelled “broken”.
Still nothing out of the ordinary here.
However, when the person taking the video pulls on the fridge door, it opens up to a swanky bar behind:
Whoa.
You can watch the video here:
Black Cat Mini Mart
The bar, called Black Cat Mini Mart, is located at Jalan Subak Canggu in Bali.
The bar features neon lighting, a pool table, tables and sitting booths.
It is open every day at 6pm.
Top photo via screenshots from video, FB/Peter James
