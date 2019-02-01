Couple riding nightclub Marquee’s ferris wheel provide glimmer of hope for S’pore’s low total fertility rate
Marquee is the largest nightclub in Singapore.
The venue has photo booths, a three-storey slide, and an eight-armed ferris wheel.
A ride on the ferris wheel provides a nice view of the dance floor.
However, it also appeared to have provided a nice view of the people riding on the ferris wheel.
Couple on ferris wheel
At least one couple had a different idea about what it means to ride in one of the pods.
Videos of the couple showed them giving some hope to Singapore’s low fertility rate.
Two videos of the adventure were shared on @edgarallanhoe42069‘s (one half of Youtiao666) Instagram stories.
The first video has been censored by us:
In the second video, other nightclub patrons could be heard cheering the couple on raucously as they disembarked from the ride (among other things):
But the nightclub surely would have seen this coming.
Top image via @edgarallanhoe42069 on Instagram
