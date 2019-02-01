Largest nightclub in S’pore opens April 12, has photobooth, ferris wheel & 3-storey-high slide

Marquee Singapore is finally opening its doors to the public on April 12, 2019.

Advertisement

Opening weekend with Tiësto & A$AP Rocky

At 2,300 square metres wide and 30 metres high, Marquee is set to be the largest nightclub in Singapore.

The nightclub located within Marina Bay Sands is also going big with its opening weekend, with world-renowned DJs like Tiësto and Afrojack as well as American rapper A$AP Rocky gracing the stage.

Tickets, inclusive of one drink, goes from S$38 for females and S$48 for males.

Advertisement

Instagrammable nightclub

Were you really at Marquee if you didn’t ‘gram it?

Marquee has a couple of Instagrammable locations, like The Big Q, a 30 meters-high ferris wheel with a photobooth within the club.

And to add on the carnival-like theme of the club, there is also The Sunny Slide Up, a thrilling three-storey-high slide that leads one straight to the club’s dance floor.

Advertisement

Ultra-high definition screens

Marquee also has 8K resolution screens all around the club.

This essentially means that the space is equipped with ultra-high definition screens that can display otherworldly backdrops to make you forget about your life outside the club.

Here’s a peek of what the screens can do:

Advertisement

April lineup

A nightclub isn’t complete without music, so here’s the full April lineup:

April 12: Tiësto

April 13: Afrojack & A$AP Rocky

April 18: Local DJ acts

April 19: Above & Beyond

April 20: Steve Aoki

April 26: Kaskade

April 27: Showtek

Advertisement

Where to go: Marina Bay Sand 2 Bayfront Avenue #B1-67 Singapore 018972

When to go: Fridays, Saturdays and eve of Public Holidays: 10pm to late

Top image by Fasiha Nazren