Largest nightclub in S’pore opens April 12, has photobooth, ferris wheel & 3-storey-high slide
Big opening acts like A$AP Rocky and Tiësto.
Marquee Singapore is finally opening its doors to the public on April 12, 2019.
Opening weekend with Tiësto & A$AP Rocky
At 2,300 square metres wide and 30 metres high, Marquee is set to be the largest nightclub in Singapore.
The nightclub located within Marina Bay Sands is also going big with its opening weekend, with world-renowned DJs like Tiësto and Afrojack as well as American rapper A$AP Rocky gracing the stage.
Tickets, inclusive of one drink, goes from S$38 for females and S$48 for males.
Instagrammable nightclub
Were you really at Marquee if you didn’t ‘gram it?
Marquee has a couple of Instagrammable locations, like The Big Q, a 30 meters-high ferris wheel with a photobooth within the club.
And to add on the carnival-like theme of the club, there is also The Sunny Slide Up, a thrilling three-storey-high slide that leads one straight to the club’s dance floor.
Ultra-high definition screens
Marquee also has 8K resolution screens all around the club.
This essentially means that the space is equipped with ultra-high definition screens that can display otherworldly backdrops to make you forget about your life outside the club.
Here’s a peek of what the screens can do:
April lineup
A nightclub isn’t complete without music, so here’s the full April lineup:
- April 12: Tiësto
- April 13: Afrojack & A$AP Rocky
- April 18: Local DJ acts
- April 19: Above & Beyond
- April 20: Steve Aoki
- April 26: Kaskade
- April 27: Showtek
Where to go: Marina Bay Sand 2 Bayfront Avenue #B1-67 Singapore 018972
When to go: Fridays, Saturdays and eve of Public Holidays: 10pm to late
Top image by Fasiha Nazren
