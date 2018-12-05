Vivian called Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, stressing “urgent need” for M’sia to cease intrusion into S’pore waters

On Dec. 4, we learned that Malaysia had unilaterally decided to extend the limits of Johor Bahru port and by extension, their maritime borders.

Malaysian vessels had intruded into Singaporean Territorial Waters (STW), but the Republic of Singapore Navy and the Police coast guard are enforcing its security on a 24/7 basis.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan said that it had lodged a “strong protest” with the Malaysian government over “serious violations” of Singapore’s sovereignty and international law.

Vivian called Malaysia’s Foreign Minister

So Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan called his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a press statement on Dec. 5, as Vivian raised the following points:

The Johor Bahru Port Limits (JPL) now extends beyond even the limits of Malaysia’s territorial sea claim in the area, as set out in Malaysia’s own 1979 map, which Singapore has never accepted.

Despite Singapore’s diplomatic protests, there had been a series of provocative intrusions by Malaysian Government Vessels into the Singapore Territorial Waters off Tuas.

Vivian stressed the urgent need for Malaysia to cease these intrusions so as to comply with international law and to avoid escalating tensions on the ground.

Vivian also addressed the claims made by Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Singapore allegedly encroaching into Malaysia’s airspace over Southern Johor.

He made the following points:

Singapore respected Malaysia’s sovereignty.

It was in the interest of both countries to ensure the safety of civil aviation over our skies.

Any proposal should ensure that the safety and efficiency of civilian air traffic was not compromised, and remained in accordance with ICAO standards, processes, and procedures.

Vivian said that both sides should continue to discuss these issues constructively, and emphasised the importance of maintaining a good bilateral relationship between close neighbours and compliance with international law.

Claims made by PM Mahathir and Minister Loke

Earlier in the day (Dec. 5), Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that Malaysia will need to check if its vessels have indeed encroached into Singapore territory.

Speaking to reporters at a conference in Shah Alam, Selangor, he said:

“We will have to measure and see if we have encroached (in Singaporean waters) or we are in our own waters.”

Loke also chimed in on Dec. 5, saying that the extended port limits do not encroach into Singapore territory “in any way.”

He claimed that the altered limits of the port were within Malaysia’s territorial waters, and as such it is allegedly in accordance with national and international law.

He also mimicked the exact words of MOT’s statement on Dec. 4, saying that the circular issued by Singapore’s Marine Port Authority instructing ship captains and owners to ignore the extension of those limits was “unconducive to good bilateral relations”, caused confusion for the international shipping community, and increased navigational and safety risks.

Singapore government response, rejecting Malaysia’s claims

On Dec. 5, MOT issued another statement to the media from an MOT spokesperson in response to Mahathir’s comments.

You can read it in full below:

“Malaysian PM Mahathir claimed that the recent purported extension of the Johor Bahru port limits has not “touched” Singapore’s border. Singapore reiterates that Singapore’s territorial waters do extend westward of our current port limits around Tuas. Accordingly, the purported extension of the Johor Bahru port limits encroaches into Singapore’s territorial waters in the area and is a serious violation of Singapore’s sovereignty and international law.”

