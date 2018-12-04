SuperPark S’pore responds to lady who got hit in face by baseball

In case you missed it, a woman recently posted on Facebook about her experience at indoor activity centre SuperPark.

Specifically, her experience of getting hit in the face by a baseball.

Here it is.

And here’s the video of the moment, which occurred on Nov. 5:

On Dec. 4, SuperPark Singapore responded to the incident.

Timeline

In their statement, SuperPark provided a timeline of events.

The injury took place on Sunday 25 November, 2018 when a baseball bounced from an unexpected angle and the injured guest was observed to have a cut, nose bleed and swelling. SuperPark staffers provided immediate first aid to the injured guest and sought immediate medical support by calling an ambulance. After medic care, the injured guest decided to proceed via her husband’s car. SuperPark remained in contact with the injured guest since then in care for her recovery and as at Thursday 29 November, 2018 understood that she recovered from an initial surgery.

Mark Kumarasinhe, CEO Asia of SuperPark, had this to say about the incident:

“We are certainly saddened to learn of Serene’s injury and I have been following this since the incident occurred. My team has ensured that Serene is taken care during the incident. Furthermore, we continue to reach out to Serene to monitor her recovery,”

On the issue of waivers, which Tan had bought up in her post, SuperPark confirmed (like most of the commenters on Tan’s post had speculated) that waivers could not be used to excuse negligence.

The company, however, disagreed that the case should be labelled as one of negligence.

“A waiver cannot be used as a defence against negligence and the incident in discussion. SuperPark firmly believes this does not amount to negligence but rather an unfortunate and very rare accident of a ball rebounding to hit one of its guests.”

Kumarasinhe also promised to better their safety procedures in the future.

“Even though we hold the highest safety standard for every SuperPark sites we operate in, still any injury causes us great concern. We will take a serious review with a goal of improving our safety standards to further enhance our procedures if it is necessary”.

Here’s their statement in full.

