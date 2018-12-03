My Melody holder available in McDonald’s S’pore from Dec. 6, 2018
Cute.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
[Edit on Dec. 3, 5.54pm: The holder will not be available via McDelivery.]
McDonald’s Singapore has just announced that the wildly popular My Melody Holder will be available in Singapore from Dec. 6:
It will cost S$6.90 with any purchase at McDonald’s.
Here are more photos of it:
View this post on Instagram
. マックのマイメロをゲットしました😌❤️. . 結構、売り切れ続出らしく私が買いに行った時も残り僅か。. . 可愛い😍可愛すぎる😍マイメロ大好きなのでテンション上がる😍. . 車に置くか、小物入れにするか迷う🤔. . . . . #マクドナルドドリンクポテトホルダー #ドリポテホルダー #マイメロ #マクドナルド #マイメロディ #mymelody #サンリオ #かわいい #cute #happy #instagood #instapic #love #マイメロのマスコットはサンリオピューロランドで買ったよ #サンリオピューロランド #もう一個欲しい
Previously in Japan only
As it was previously only available in Japan, Singaporeans were willing to fork out an average of S$28 for the product on Airfrov.
Guess it’s time to queue again.
Top image from Mcdonald’s Singapore and Japan
Content that keeps Mothership.sg going
👵💯
Are you smarter than a
5th grader Smart Ah Ma?
💾📇
We set up an online store to help a Karang Guni man sell some of his stuff.
⏰🏃
If the only running you do is running late, consider these running routes for a change.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.