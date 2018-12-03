fbpx

My Melody holder available in McDonald’s S’pore from Dec. 6, 2018

Cute.

Mandy How | December 3, 2018 @ 02:30 pm

[Edit on Dec. 3, 5.54pm: The holder will not be available via McDelivery.]

McDonald’s Singapore has just announced that the wildly popular My Melody Holder will be available in Singapore from Dec. 6:

It will cost S$6.90 with any purchase at McDonald’s.

Here are more photos of it:

Source: Ebay
Source: Ebay

Previously in Japan only

As it was previously only available in Japan, Singaporeans were willing to fork out an average of S$28 for the product on Airfrov.

Guess it’s time to queue again.

Top image from Mcdonald’s Singapore and Japan

 

