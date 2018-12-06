My Melody holders in S’pore now sold out islandwide, getting resold on Carousell for S$30

Eat your heart out, Hello Kitty.

McDonald’s My Melody holders, which became available in the early morning (4am, to be precise) of Dec. 6, were officially sold out islandwide by 11:30 am:

A McDonald’s spokesperson has also confirmed to Mothership.sg that they “currently do not have any plans” to bring additional stock into Singapore.

The holder, which was previously a McDonald’s Japan exclusive, was available for S$6.90 with each purchase. A maximum of five of these could be bought at any time.

The queues were no joke

Those who were trying to queue for it were facing stiff competition.

Some complained about messy logistics, alleging that the time the holders were made available was not clear:

Resold for four times its price

Of course, given that it’s a limited-time item with certain high demand, resellers wasted no time popping up in local online marketplace Carousell.

Some users are selling it for as high as $30, which is more than four times the price of the original.

This is a very small selection of the listings that can now be found, by the way:

Anger. Lots of it.

As a result of the multiple cases of bulk-buying, many customers were enraged.

