M’sian teen believed to have been electrocuted after falling asleep with earphones on while charging phone

A teenager in Malaysia is believed to have been electrocuted after he wore earphones to sleep that were connected to a smartphone that was charging.

The incident occurred in the boy’s home near Rembau, about 90 minutes outside of Kuala Lumpur..

Teen found motionless in bed

According to Sinar Harian (Daily Light), the 16-year-old, identified as Mohd Aidil Azzahar Zaharin, was found motionless in his bed by his mother at about 12.45pm on Monday, Dec. 3 .

He was wearing earphones plugged to a charging smartphone when he was found.

The report cited district police chief Deputy Superintendent Anuar Bakri Abdul Salam, who said the teen was found by his 51-year-old mother who had returned home from work during lunchtime.

Earlier that morning, the woman was on her way to work when she noticed her son lying down on the floor of the house.

At the time, she suspected that he had merely fallen asleep, and left.

However, while at work she felt “uneasy” over having seen him sleeping, and she decided to go home to check on him.

When she noticed the teen was sleeping in the same position when she left at 7.45am, she tried to wake him, but to no avail.

She said her son felt cold to the touch.

Bleeding from his ear

According to World of Buzz, the mother then called a nearby clinic, who quickly sent someone over.

Unfortunately, he confirmed the teen had passed away hours ago.

The report also said a post-mortem examination conducted by Seremban Tuanku Jaafar Hospital confirmed the cause of death to be electrocution.

His left ear had burn marks and was found to have been bleeding.

There were no other wounds on his body.

In addition, when the teen’s brother went to turn the electrical outlet off, he said he felt a small electric shock when he touched the phone cable.

