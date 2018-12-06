fbpx

Hello Kitty x We Bare Bears crossover results in insanely cute plushies, on sale in Korea

Cute!!!

Nyi Nyi Thet |Zhangxin Zheng | December 6, 2018 @ 11:10 am

Upsurge

Singaporeans are currently losing their minds over the My Melody Holder, that just went on sale at 4am.

My Melody holder available in McDonald’s S’pore from Dec. 6, 2018

Here is the queue from long before the thing was on sale.

It’s already sold out in a lot of places by the way.

Image by Tanya Ong

While we are obsessing over the holder, though, Korea has taken another step towards world cuteness dominance.

We Bare Bears, Hello Kitty takeover

Here are some characters from We Bare Bears.

Here is Hello kitty.

Image from Sanrio.com

Here are the two of them combined.

Image from Airfrov

Hello Kitty appears to be wearing either the skins of the bears, or We Bare Bears hoodies.

Image from Airfrov

Image from Airfrov

Insanely cute.

And while these aren’t available in Singapore… yet.

Like some of the pictures above suggest, you can try getting them on AirFrov, which is a service where Travellers buy you stuff back from different countries:

They seem to have quite a variance in price at the moment.

So hopefully it comes to Singapore soon, then of course, the lines will be bonkers. Again.

Image collated from Airfrov and Instagram

 

