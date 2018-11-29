fbpx

S’porean artist re-imagines iconic S’pore landmarks covered in ice & snow

We come from the land of the ice and snow.

Joshua Lee | November 29, 2018 @ 09:18 am

You might remember Sean Lee, the artist who illustrated Singapore as a dystopian underwater world:

S’pore artist transforms S’porean scenes into fascinating dystopian underwater worlds

He is now back with another version of Singapore – one that many Singaporeans will be able to appreciate: A winter wonderland with iconic landmarks covered in ice and snow.

Take a look:

Dragon Playground

The Merlion

People’s Park Complex in Chinatown

Sri Mariamman Temple

Marina Bay Sands

Mondrian-inspired HDB blocks at Teck Whye

Lee in front of Wheeler’s Yard

Before & After shots

If you’re interested, here are the before and after shots of the places he featured:

Lee tells Mothership that he started working on this set of photo-bashing (combination of self-created 2D/ 3D assets and photos) series in September 2018, after being inspired by the view from his old office:

“My old office had this beautiful amazing view of Marina Bay and I always imagined how cool it would be if it freezes over and we could walk across it. I uploaded a work-in-progress image of Marina Bay Sands on Instagram on September 30.”

“Also it’s common for Singaporeans to go ‘Wah, so hot’ and we always want to be in air-conditioned places or visit colder countries. So I thought that it would be cool to recreate Singapore with snow,” he added.

According to Lee, the most difficult part was deciding which locations to feature.

“There were many places in Singapore I wanted to feature. In my mind they all looked great! However when I actually started Photoshopping and painting the snow, I realised not all places look good edited. So there was a process of trial and error. I also visited some locations more than once to get a better angle or composition.”

For example, Lee had to discard his shots of Sultan Mosque because there are too many shophouses and trees surrounding it, making it difficult to find a good angle.

On the other hand, Bukit Timah Hill was also a no-go because his shots of it did not have any distinguishing “Singaporean” features.

You can view his Facebook album here:

All images by Sean Lee

 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

