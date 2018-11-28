Creep Instagram account posts S’pore JC girls photos without their consent or knowledge

Remember SG InstaBabes?

Advertisement

The Instagram account featured scantily-clad women and teenagers, and asked fans to pay money in return for pictures, videos, and the chance to hang out with them.

While clearly a sleazy endeavour, the sole point in its favour was that the women involved knew their photos were being used by the account.

New Instagram page featuring JC girls

The same can’t be said for this Instagram account, @sgjcbabes.

It features photos of girls in Junior College uniforms, submitted to the account by its followers.

Its first post appeared on Oct. 25, 2018, while the latest at the time of writing was posted on Nov. 8.

Advertisement

The photos appear to have been taken from a variety of sources, such as the subjects’ own social media profiles, official school photographs, and at least one that was taken while on the MRT.

Several of the photos are cropped to remove faces of guys, making the girls the sole focus.

It’s highly unlikely that these photos were submitted to the Instagram account with their knowledge or consent.

The account also has an interactive “contest” for its followers, where the picture with the most likes is featured in its Instagram story.

The girl in that photo becomes the “Queen of the Moment” and the account invites its followers to “rate” her.

Advertisement

JCs supposedly warned

According to a blogger, @tinycl0ud, several people have tried reporting the account to Instagram to have it taken down, but with no success.

The blogger said that a friend emailed the junior colleges of every girl that was featured on the Instagram page to warn them about it.

One reply from the Catholic Junior College principal was that it would take “necessary steps” to safeguard the student’s well-being.

The principal added that they should be “more discerning” of what they upload to social media.

Mothership has contacted CJC for more details and whether it would engage Instagram on the matter.

Instagram T&Cs not helpful

Instagram’s own terms and conditions have strict rules about accounts that exploit children under the age of 13.

However, to take down an account that violates someone’s privacy rights if they are over 13 is more difficult.

According to Instagram:

“If you believe a photo or video violates your privacy rights, you can report it to us. We’ll remove posts that you report as unauthorised if this is required by relevant privacy laws in your country, as long as the reported content involves you, your child (under 13) or another person for whom you’re the legal representative or guardian. Photos or videos involving anyone else will need to be reported by the individual themselves. It’s important to note that we can’t take down private information that’s posted publicly somewhere other than Instagram. Additionally, we can only take action on private information if it’s associated with the person reporting it or we receive documentation that the reporter is authorised to act on behalf of the person whose private information has been posted.”

Advertisement

Related story:

Top image adapted from @sgjcbabes Instagram page

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵💯

Are you smarter than a 5th grader Smart Ah Ma?

💾📇

We set up an online store to help a Karang Guni man sell some of his stuff.

⏰🏃

If the only form of running you do is running late, consider these running routes for a change.