Creep Instagram account posts S’pore JC girls photos without their consent or knowledge

Some people really have nothing better to do.

Sulaiman Daud | November 28, 2018 @ 06:02 pm

Remember SG InstaBabes?

The Instagram account featured scantily-clad women and teenagers, and asked fans to pay money in return for pictures, videos, and the chance to hang out with them.

While clearly a sleazy endeavour, the sole point in its favour was that the women involved knew their photos were being used by the account.

New Instagram page featuring JC girls

The same can’t be said for this Instagram account, @sgjcbabes.

It features photos of girls in Junior College uniforms, submitted to the account by its followers.

Screen shot from @sgjcbabes Instagram page.

Its first post appeared on Oct. 25, 2018, while the latest at the time of writing was posted on Nov. 8.

The photos appear to have been taken from a variety of sources, such as the subjects’ own social media profiles, official school photographs, and at least one that was taken while on the MRT.

Screen shot from @sgjcbabes Instagram page.
Screen shot from @sgjcbabes Instagram page.
Screen shot from @sgjcbabes Instagram page.

Several of the photos are cropped to remove faces of guys, making the girls the sole focus.

Screen shot from @sgjcbabes Instagram page.

It’s highly unlikely that these photos were submitted to the Instagram account with their knowledge or consent.

The account also has an interactive “contest” for its followers, where the picture with the most likes is featured in its Instagram story.

The girl in that photo becomes the “Queen of the Moment” and the account invites its followers to “rate” her.

JCs supposedly warned

According to a blogger, @tinycl0ud, several people have tried reporting the account to Instagram to have it taken down, but with no success.

The blogger said that a friend emailed the junior colleges of every girl that was featured on the Instagram page to warn them about it.

One reply from the Catholic Junior College principal was that it would take “necessary steps” to safeguard the student’s well-being.

The principal added that they should be “more discerning” of what they upload to social media.

Mothership has contacted CJC for more details and whether it would engage Instagram on the matter.

Pic from spaceneko at WordPress.

Instagram T&Cs not helpful

Instagram’s own terms and conditions have strict rules about accounts that exploit children under the age of 13.

However, to take down an account that violates someone’s privacy rights if they are over 13 is more difficult.

According to Instagram:

“If you believe a photo or video violates your privacy rights, you can report it to us. We’ll remove posts that you report as unauthorised if this is required by relevant privacy laws in your country, as long as the reported content involves you, your child (under 13) or another person for whom you’re the legal representative or guardian. Photos or videos involving anyone else will need to be reported by the individual themselves.

It’s important to note that we can’t take down private information that’s posted publicly somewhere other than Instagram. Additionally, we can only take action on private information if it’s associated with the person reporting it or we receive documentation that the reporter is authorised to act on behalf of the person whose private information has been posted.”

Related story:

SGInstaBabes launches Patreon page to solicit money to access its girls & women

Top image adapted from @sgjcbabes Instagram page

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

