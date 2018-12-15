Nas Daily vlogger meets PM Lee, who is ‘one of the most powerful people in the world’
Turns out PM Lee also watches Nas Daily.
Vlogger Nuseir Yassin, more popularly known as Nas Daily, really loves Singapore.
He loves Singapore so much he has produced 12 videos on this island set in the sea.
He has talked about Changi Airport, our passport, our toilet man, the Freegan movement, NEWater, land reclamation and even about our reverse parking culture.
At one point, Nuseir even had to twice debunk the misconception — in both a video and Facebook post — that his posts on Singapore were sponsored because of how overwhelmingly positive they were.
Attention-winning videos
And his videos have garnered enough attention to catch the eye of Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, that the two of them ended up hanging out at a cafe.
Now, it would seem that Nuseir has caught the attention of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong too.
On Sept. 10, Nuseir put up an Instagram photo of himself and PM Lee at Gardens by the Bay.
Nuseir’s heartfelt caption was an ode to his own hard work, obsession and luck.
It’s not immediately apparent when this meeting was took place or who orchestrated it.
1.5 years ago…I was in Singapore, at this exact location celebrating 100,000 followers alone. I had a feeling it was gonna be my last celebration because it was so hard to get to 100k that I didn’t think it’s possible to reach 200k. It honestly felt impossible. But I kept on making these videos: the good, the bad, the shallow and the average. Day after day after day. It was excruciating, but it was also the most meaningful thing I could imagine doing. And today, here we are at the exact same spot celebrating 8 million followers and meeting the Prime Minister of Singapore – one of the most powerful people in the world who also happens to watch Nas Daily. It’s amazing what obsessive, hard work and luck can get you. 128 days to go to finish this 1,000 day journey. And it’s only gonna get harder. Thank you for the picture and the ride: @projectnightfall
The last time he was in Singapore, he was in a very different position
Nuseir mentioned that he was previously at the Gardens by the Bay one-and-a-half years ago by himself to celebrate the landmark of reaching 100,000 followers.
He wrote that it felt impossible then to reach the next milestone of 200,000 followers. But he has since surpassed that figure.
As Nuseir currently has eight million followers worldwide, Nuseir wrote that PM Lee is “one of the most powerful people in the world who also happens to watch Nas Daily”.
However, Nuseir concluded his post by reminding his followers that he only has 128 days left to the end of his 1,000-day journey, which is when he will end his Nas Daily project, stating that he “can’t do this for the rest of his life”.
