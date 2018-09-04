Nas Daily video treats S’pore’s NEWater as the miracle that it is

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) must be thanking their lucky stars non-stop since June 12, 2018, when the Trump-Kim summit unexpectedly came to town.

Advertisement

Since then, the Crazy Rich Asians circus also made it here, followed suddenly by positivity addict and widely-watched Nas Daily, which has published nine videos on this sunny island set in the sea after filming commenced in late August.

Besides praising the way we get rid of our trash and our fancy world class airport, his latest video is on Singapore’s fabled NEWater.

Video on NEWater

In the ninth video about Singapore, Nas Daily, also known as Nuseir Yassin, talked up the water conversation efforts of Singapore.

At barely 77 seconds, the latest video glosses over the reasons why water is recycled from sewage in Singapore and how it forms one of our four National Taps.

Advertisement

Singapore’s history with water

Hence, a bit of explanation is in order.

Water is a matter of national security in Singapore. Securing its perpetual availability has been a lifelong mission.

Currently, water comes from four National Taps: Imported water from Malaysia, water from our local water catchment areas, desalinated water, and lastly, recycled water (NEWater).

Singapore’s PUB, which is responsible for ensuring a sustainable and efficient water supply, has maintained that NEWater is safe to drink and it is much cleaner than regular Singapore tap water — which is also drinkable — as it is purified by advanced membrane technologies and ultra-violet disinfection.

Also, NEWater undergoes several rounds of testing to ensure its purity.

When it first made its debut in 2003, Singaporeans were not particularly receptive towards drinking recycled sewage water.

In order to bypass this psychological barrier, PUB uses a procedure called planned Indirect Potable Use (IPU), where NEWater is reintroduced into our reservoirs to gain back trace minerals and and subjecting it to the conventional reservoir water treatment process.

The extremely clean nature of NEWater also makes it suitable for industrial and air-con cooling purposes at wafer fabrication plants, industrial estates and commercial buildings.

Advertisement

Responses to Nas Daily video

These days, Singaporeans have gotten used to the idea of NEWwater’s genesis and reuse.

Singaporeans in general responded positively to the video on NEWater.

This is an amazing feat, considering the public’s past apprehension.

Nuseir’s videos in Singapore, he has clarified, are not sponsored by the government or tourism board here.

Advertisement

And what’s water talk if it doesn’t include our Water Agreements with Malaysia?

PUB has also chimed in:

As usual, foreigners are rather blown away by the technology in Singapore:

At the end of the day, Nas’ nine videos achieved the most desired outcome that Singapore could ever wish for:

Check out the other things that Nas Daily featured about Singapore: