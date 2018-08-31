fbpx

Nas Daily clarifies to S’poreans: No one sponsors his videos, offers last chance to meet up

Don't be so cynical, can?

Sulaiman Daud | August 31, 2018 @ 11:38 pm

Upsurge

Nas Daily has been all over social media lately with his videos about Singaporean culture and daily life.

The cheerful vlogger, whose real name is Nuseir Yassin, made waves when he started filming here on Hari Raya Haji, Aug. 22.

His first meet-up here drew more than 700 people.

Nas Daily 1-minute video on S’pore celebrates taken for granted food, ethnic mix & drinkable tap water

Several videos about Singapore

Subsequently, he put out several more videos of his time in Singapore, where he discussed various Singaporean achievements that were warmly received globally.

This included our awesome Changi Airport:

And even our waste disposal system, where Nuseir gushed about a “landfill that looks like a resort”.

Nope, not sponsored

But on Aug. 30, Nuseir put up a Facebook post that can only be read by the demographic residing in Singapore.

In case you can’t see it, here’s what the post said:

The post addressed the incorrect accusations that have been directed at Nuseir since he started filming and publishing videos about Singapore:

  • People online have been saying that Nuseir is being sponsored or paid to make positive videos about Singapore.
  • That’s not true, as he does it freely, and spends his own money to do so.
  • He prefers to focus on positive things around the world, in contrast to the mainstream media perspective.
  • He makes videos for his fans, and not on behalf of any governmental entity or corporation.

Asked for access, not for money

Perhaps the confusion stems from the way certain local entities responded to Nuseir’s initial post about filming in Singapore.

Nas Daily in S’pore to film positive video on Hari Raya Haji, gets super overwhelming response

Of course, a vlogger with 7.7 million followers will naturally attract the attention of corporations looking for easy publicity:

Pic adapted from Nas Daily’s Facebook page.

And Nuseir did respond to a couple of them, asking for access:

Pic adapted from Nas Daily’s Facebook page.
Pic adapted from Nas Daily’s Facebook page.

But access doesn’t automatically equate to sponsorship.

Also, Nuseir has done a couple of videos about Singapore that aren’t related to giant corporations, like his episode on the struggle of lower-income Singaporeans, or the growing Freegan movement.

One last chance to meet Nas

Whether you like him or not, Nuseir is offering one last chance for people in Singapore to meet him.

On Aug. 31, he posted the details of his final public appearance in Singapore on his Facebook page:

It will take place at the Mediacorp MES Theatre at 1 Star Avenue, on Sunday, Sept. 2, from 4pm to 6pm.

Some 1,000 or more people are expected to show up.

Top image adapted from Nas Daily’s Facebook page

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

