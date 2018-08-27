4th Nas Daily video praises Changi Airport to the high heavens
Okay, you know the routine.
Super positive and very likable vlogger, Nuseir Yassin, better known as Nas Daily, has come up with a fourth video on Singapore. (First, second and third video talked about here, here and here.)
This was after he popped by Singapore on Aug. 21 and made an impromptu call to Singaporeans who wanted to appear in his video to gather at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug. 22, after cutting a deal with the Sports Hub.
Changi Airport had also reached out to Nuseir to offer one of the best places in Singapore as a shooting location.
So, episode 869 of Nas Daily is dedicated to Changi Airport, the pride and joy of Singapore that has been voted the World’s Best Airport for the sixth consecutive year — the only airport in the world to achieve this feat.
And it sure looks like the airport gave Nuseir unprecedented access to the facilities:
What’s great about Changi Airport?
One of the main highlights in the video, “The World’s Best Airport”, is the swimming pool that is open to travellers on transit.
It is a rooftop pool located at Aerotel Airport Transit Hotel at Terminal 1.
Opened 18 hours a day, it comes with a jacuzzi, poolside bar and shower facilities.
It costs S$17 per person to use it.
Five-storey playground
And the latest newfangled thing is the five-storey red Chandelier playground located within the departure lounge at Terminal 4.
Shaped in a double helix, it features sliding poles and climbing nets and was recently unveiled on Aug. 3, 2018.
Opened to travellers
A lot of the facilities featured are mostly open to those on transit.
However, it does not take anything away from the many other facilities and dining options opened to the public, where Changi Airport has become a place for families and friends to visit even when they are not going out of the country.
