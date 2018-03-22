Back

Changi Airport named World’s Best Airport for 6th straight time, only airport to do so

Changi Airport has been voted the World’s Best Airport for the sixth consecutive year.

Air travellers voted Singapore’s airport as the world’s best at the 2018 World Airport Awards, organisers announced on Thursday, March 22.

This is also the first time an airport has been voted the Best Airport six years running.

In total, this is the ninth time that Changi Airport has picked up this top international title since it was introduced in 2000.

Stiff competition

The top 10 rankings for the World’s Best Airport Award in 2018 are:

1. Singapore Changi

2. Seoul Incheon

3. Tokyo Haneda

4. Hong Kong

5. Doha Hamad

6. Munich

7. Centrair Nagoya

8 London Heathrow

9. Zurich

10. Frankfurt

How survey was compiled

The World Airport Awards are based on 13.73 million airport survey questionnaires completed by airport customers from more than 100 nationalities over a period of August 2017 to February 2018.

It covered more than 500 airports and evaluated traveller experiences across different airport service and key performance indicators. These included check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate.

Changi Airport also received the Best Airport Leisure Amenities at the event held at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Stockholm, Sweden on March 21.

Changi Airport Group CEO Lee Seow Hiang said the airport is “extremely honoured to be named Skytrax’s World Best Airport for the sixth consecutive year”.

Lee said: “It is a significant achievement for Changi Airport and spurs us to continue to deliver the best passenger experience for all who travel through Changi Airport.”

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

