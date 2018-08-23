fbpx

Nas Daily 1-minute video on S’pore celebrates taken for granted food, ethnic mix & drinkable tap water

Good publicity.

Belmont Lay | August 23, 2018 @ 11:42 am

And the one-minute Nas Daily video is out one day after it was shot:

After making an impromptu public call to gather outside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Hari Raya Haji, Aug. 22, 2018, more than 700 people showed up to be part of vlogger Nuseir Yassin’s episode 865 on short notice.

Called “Why I Hate Singapore”, the video is part of Nuseir’s continuing documentation of his time travelling the world to shoot and edit videos daily.

This episode on Singapore celebrates Singapore’s mixed ethnic heritage, variety of food choices and glosses over problems, such as high cost of living and inequality.

The caption accompanying the video said:

My fifth time in Singapore…..
and every time I come here, I leave amazed at what countries can do in 53 years.

I’m so jealous that I hate it.

Not the first Singapore video

This latest video is largely similar to Nuseir’s first attempt back in December 2016’s episode 261.

The videos largely consist of shots of downtown Singapore, featuring the architecture and involving glimpses of locals.

It follows the same narrative, which is about how far Singapore has come in 53 years.

Behind the scenes

This latest outing has the support of Singapore Sports Hub, which most likely struck a deal with the vlogger for opening up the space outside the Singapore Indoor Stadium to allow shooting to go smoothly without contravening local anti-gathering laws.

Those participants seen in the video have also provided a behind-the-scenes glimpse as to how the highly-energetic Nuseir functions.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

