Nas Daily filming at S’pore Indoor Stadium on Aug. 22, 2018, at 5pm

Super positive and very likable vlogger, Nuseir Yassin, better known as Nas Daily, has confirmed his filming location in Singapore:

The meeting with anyone who wants to appear in his video will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug. 22 at 5pm sharp.

It will last for two and a half hours.

Concerns sorted out

There are concerns that he might contravene strict anti-gathering laws in Singapore in the event too many people showed up at once.

However, it appears Nuseir and his team might have struck a deal with the Singapore Indoor Stadium to hold their impromptu gathering there without triggering a law enforcement situation.

Good publicity

The vlogger with 7.6 million followers had set to do a one-minute video a day as he travelled the globe.

Currently, his video tally stands at 864 episodes.

Nuseir’s announcement about his Singapore arrival immediately caught the attention of Changi Airport and Sports Hub on Aug. 21.

Any location, people or stories that Nas Daily features is good free publicity, as his videos are viewed worldwide, sometimes upwards of 25 million views.

Nuseir is also known for producing feel-good videos that often present heartwarming takes on issues, such as internal strife within countries or economic backwardness.

This Nas Daily feature focusing on Singapore comes hot on the heels of recent high-publicity events for the country.

The Trump-Kim summit took place on June 12, while the highly-anticipated Crazy Rich Asians movie is opening today, Aug. 22 as well.