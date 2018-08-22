fbpx

Back
﻿

Nas Daily in S’pore to film positive video on Hari Raya Haji, gets super overwhelming response

Singapore is next.

Belmont Lay | August 22, 2018 @ 05:02 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Update, Aug. 22, 3pm: Nas Daily is filming at the Singapore Indoor Stadium at 5pm.

Super positive and very likable vlogger, Nuseir Yassin, better known as Nas Daily, is in Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 21, 2018, Nuseir wrote that he has landed here and will be meeting up with anyone who shows up on Aug. 22, Hari Raya Haji, at 5pm at Esplanade Park, to appear in his popular daily one-minute video.

He wrote:

DEAR SINGAPORE!!

I’m so sorry for the late notice, but I have just arrived to your country and I’d love to make videos with you and meet you in person!!

Let’s meet tomorrow (Public holiday on Wednesday) at 5 PM at Esplanade Park (exact coordinates: 1.288470, 103.853467) by the river there are “stairs” so we’ll be huddles there!

We will be there from 5 to 6:30 PM and we’ll get to know each other, make a video, that’s 1 minute see you tomorrow, then say goodbye!

Feel free to bring friends or come by yourself. See you on Wednesday! I’m pumped to make videos here!

Globe-trotter

The vlogger with 7.6 million followers had set to do a one-minute video a day as he travelled the globe.

Currently, his video tally stands at 863 episodes.

According to a past media interview, each video takes an average of about six hours to shoot and three hours to edit.

Changi Airport & Sports Hub jump in

Nuseir’s announcement immediately caught the attention of Changi Airport and Sports Hub.

Changi Airport:

In the replies, Nuseir asked the airport for more access to do his filming.

Sports Hub:

Overwhelming response

Due to the overwhelming response to his post, Nuseir subsequently posted about being worried he might contravene some of the strict anti-gathering laws in Singapore.

The WhatsApp group created for the Singapore visit was filled within hours.

Background

Nuseir, 26, is an Arab born in Israel, which makes him an Arab-Israeli.

As a result of his background, he faced limitations in his home country to study the courses he want.

He then travelled from Israel to the United States to study at Harvard, as it offered scholarships to international students.

After graduating, he landed a high-paying job as a programmer at Paypal.

But he soon started despising the job, as it left him realising that he has already wasted enough of his life and now sought to start living it.

He now makes videos of his travels that range from people’s stories, how he’s grown as a person, fun facts about places and things, and motivational and uplifting stories.

Little traction at first

His first 150 videos did not gain much traction and nobody cared when he visited Israel back on day 200.

It was his video of cheap treats in Thailand on day 270 that gave him 25 million views and won him 250,000 followers.

That was followed by his time in the Philippines on day 298, where he became a Facebook celebrity for his “How Cheap is the Philippines” video.

As he holds an Israeli passport, Nuseir has been visiting dozens of different countries, except 15 of them, such as Kuwait, which have barred him due to his Israeli citizenship.

Update:

Nas Daily filming at S’pore Indoor Stadium on Aug. 22, 2018, at 5pm

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Marquee S’pore, largest nightclub here opens on April 12, has ferris wheel & 3-storey-high slide

New place to dun zi dun zi.

February 24, 04:32 pm

First-generation owner of Basheer Graphic Books at Bras Basah has passed on

The bookstore has been there since 1991.

February 24, 03:23 pm

Entrepreneurial people selling 'Is it because I'm Chinese?' catchphrase on t-shirts for S$18

Late-stage capitalism.

February 24, 01:53 pm

Veteran S'porean artist with 90% blindness & Stage 4 cancer explains why she chose to go off treatment

Chng Seok Tin's story of fortitude and perseverance in her art is beautiful, moving and inspiring.

February 24, 12:10 pm

Instagram-worthy Unicornetto now in 7-Eleven S'pore for S$2.80, available for limited period

Pretty.

February 24, 11:49 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close