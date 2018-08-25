fbpx

3rd Nas Daily video on S’pore tries to find out how rich are S’poreans

He even mentions 'minimum wage' words.

Belmont Lay | August 25, 2018 @ 04:38 pm

Upsurge

The news agenda in Singapore for today is set by a globe-trotting Arab-Israeli, Nuseir Yassin, otherwise known as Nas Daily.

He came to Singapore recently and went out of his way to find answers to the question: “How rich are Singaporeans?”

Now that we have gotten the “foreign influence” disclosure out of the way, let’s dive in.

Third Nas Daily video on Singapore

Nas Daily, the highly-likable vlogger, has just published the third video on Singapore after arriving on our shores on Aug. 21.

The first two videos have been talked about on Mothership.sg here and here.

Episode 867, by the vlogger who publishes one video per day, sheds light on the less glamorous side of Singapore that non-citizens and tourists do not see often:

The 99 percent

Coming hot on the heels of the Trump-Kim summit on June 12 and the Crazy Rich Asians premiere on Aug. 22, Nas Daily attempted to show the facts and figures of the 99 percent that inhabit Singapore and what their experiences entail.

Here are the facts he presented to debunk the “crazy rich Asians” stereotype:

• Average person in Singapore makes US$3,000 a month before taxes, which is “just enough to get by”

• Pays US$7 for a meal

• Pys US$2 for transport on the MRT

• Pays US$1,300 a month for rent

• Nuseir said these sorts of expenditure “… will eat that salary up”

• 80 percent of Singaporeans live in public HDB flats

• Foreign workers build the glitzy buildings that cater to the rich

• These workers are paid US$600 a month on average

• One million of such workers live in Singapore

• They are paid US$1.90 an hour on average

• Because there is no minimum wage

• 42 percent of Singaporean elderly cannot afford to retire

• Singapore is still the one of the best cities to visit because everyone here works hard to succeed and help others

• Singaporeans help the less well-off, and so does the government

• Nuseir said: “These Asians are not crazy rich, like the movies show, or the buildings suggest, or the stereotypes imply.”

“According to the numbers, they just get by.”

Reactions

His video exploded online the moment it was published on Saturday, Aug. 25.

It raked up 800,000 views in over four hours.

The reactions fall mainly into two camps: Those who feel things are a lot worse than portrayed and those who feel things are a lot better than it is made out to be.

The discussion is about what does it mean when Nuseir said Singaporeans just “get by”?

Things are a lot worse

Things are a lot better

Minimum wage advocacy

The specific mention of “minimum wage” in the video appears to stem from Nuseir’s personal advocacy of the principle:

In the comments section, he also banters with viewers who responded to his video:

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

