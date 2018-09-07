Nas Daily vlogger meets Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan

Vlogger Nuseir Yassin, better known as Nas Daily, really, really likes Singapore.

He likes Singapore so much he made 11 videos about this sunny island set in the sea that has been experiencing some wet weather.

Not only has he made videos praising familiar things like Changi Airport, he’s also covered more obscure topics, like toilets and the Freegan movement.

New video on Singapore passport

On Sept. 6, Nuseir made a video about the Singaporean passport, which in May 2018 was ranked one of the top passports in the world for visa-free access.

In the video, Nuseir explains how Singapore’s passport grants visa-free access to lots of different countries, contrasting it with a passport from the Republic of South Africa.

Nuseir also explained how Singapore has managed to attain this status, in his opinion, because of how it behaves as a country:

“And this is why Singapore is doing it right. They don’t try to fight, invade or take over other countries.”

In a comment on this passport video, Nuseir also explained that he is still hanging out in Singapore as he is preparing visas for his next destination:

Selfie with Minister Vivian

The video caught the attention of Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Vivian Balakrishnan.

In a Facebook post on Sept. 6, he shared Nuseir’s video and thanked him for the “shout-out”:

He added that if Nuseir was really stuck in Singapore, he could drop him a line.

Subsequently, Nuseir’s Instagram Story showed the vlogger and Minister Vivian casually hanging out at what looks like a cafe, with the caption:

“Just met with Singapore’s foreign minister! He’s very good with people — I can see why he got the job!”

A screen shot of this wefie was tweeted by Twitter user @frhn.

However, as of 3.30 pm on Sept. 7, the selfie doesn’t appear to be on his Instagram profile anymore.

It’s not immediately apparent when the two had their meeting.

Videos are not sponsored

Previously, Nuseir responded to critics who had accused him of being paid to make positive videos about Singapore.

In a Facebook post visible only to people residing in Singapore, he said:

“My videos in Singapore are 100% not sponsored by anyone. I came here by myself, spent my own money, to make my own videos about your country.”

Not paid to be positive

On Sept. 7, episode 880, Nuseir reiterated his stance that he is choosing to make positive videos about Singapore, without getting paid for it.

You can see it below:

Part of his caption reads:

“Take Singapore for example. I am really fascinated by this place in more than way. Some of the good stuff of Singapore comes from…the government. And by definition, I will promote the government even if there is no tourism board paying me. It’s just the way it works. I care more about making a good video with a worthy message than anything else.”

