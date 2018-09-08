Nas Daily recognises S’porean drivers for reverse parking culture, triggers S’poreans & M’sians
The video said people from other countries not as respectful as Singaporean drivers.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
In his 12th video about Singapore, hyper-positive vlogger Nuseir Yassin, more successfully branded as Nas Daily, has recognised Singapore’s reverse parking culture as a unique feature here.
Which it is.
Huge claims though
In case you are wondering why he has made so many videos about Singapore: Nuseir, an Arab-Israeli holding on to an Israeli passport, is forbidden from entering Malaysia and his visa application for Indonesia has been rejected.
On Saturday, Sept. 8, he uploaded yet another video made in Singapore, titled “How Singapore Drives”, which showcases yet another positive aspect of the country.
He makes the following claims in episode 881, after proclaiming that drivers don’t get road rage in Singapore:
- 95 percent of cars in Singapore are parked in reverse to save space
- Drivers that don’t do it are “usually from another country”
- Reverse parking is not a government policy, but Singaporean drivers have “developed a culture of respecting road etiquette”
You can watch the one-minute video here:
Previously, Nas has said that he is rarely sponsored by anyone, in response to sceptics who questioned his over-positive videos on Singapore.
Singaporeans & Malaysians triggered
This video, though, has the unique distinction of uniting Singaporeans and Malaysians alike.
Both Singaporeans and Malaysians have been triggered by the video’s claims, with the latter expressing their annoyance at Nas for possibly insinuating Malaysian drivers are not as considerate as Singaporean drivers.
But one thing they can agree on is that Singaporean drivers are not as respectful on the road as Nas made them out to be.
Malaysians calling out bad Singaporean drivers
Singaporean drivers not as angelic as you think
Driven by other motivations
A picture speaks louder than words
Good & bad drivers everywhere
Nas still has much to learn about Singapore
Last time Singaporeans and Malaysians triggered about the same thing
Rendang crispy my ass 🇲🇾+🇮🇩+🇸🇬👊👊👊🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/QLW5cNq23e
— Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) April 3, 2018
Driving experts
The video has also prompted drivers in the know to explain how reverse parking can actually save space.
Singapore experience so far
In his two-week and counting holiday in Singapore so far, Nuseir has met Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.
The meeting took place on Friday, Sept. 7, after he made a video on Singapore having the world’s most powerful passport.
Nas Daily vlogger meets Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan
Nas Daily in Singapore:
Nas Daily in S’pore to film positive video on Hari Raya Haji, gets super overwhelming response
Nas Daily 1-minute video on S’pore celebrates taken for granted food, ethnic mix & drinkable tap water
Nas Daily features S’porean freegan dumpster diver, gets blamed for being cheapskate
3rd Nas Daily video on S’pore tries to find out how rich are S’poreans
4th Nas Daily video praises Changi Airport to the high heavens
Nas Daily praises World Toilet Organisation founder Jack Sim in 10th video about S’pore
More depth to Singapore’s driving culture
M’sians call S’porean drivers ‘uneducated a**holes’ after S’pore cars park illegally in M’sia
High SES woman hogs family parking lot, cites ‘I got money to burn’ as reason
Road vigilante leaves turtle colouring exercise for S’pore driver who can’t park within space lines
Pakcik in S’pore goes hangry ballistic after being called out for parking car in m’cycle lots
All screenshots & top image via Nas Daily/FB
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.