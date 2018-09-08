Nas Daily recognises S’porean drivers for reverse parking culture, triggers S’poreans & M’sians

In his 12th video about Singapore, hyper-positive vlogger Nuseir Yassin, more successfully branded as Nas Daily, has recognised Singapore’s reverse parking culture as a unique feature here.

Which it is.

Huge claims though

In case you are wondering why he has made so many videos about Singapore: Nuseir, an Arab-Israeli holding on to an Israeli passport, is forbidden from entering Malaysia and his visa application for Indonesia has been rejected.

On Saturday, Sept. 8, he uploaded yet another video made in Singapore, titled “How Singapore Drives”, which showcases yet another positive aspect of the country.

He makes the following claims in episode 881, after proclaiming that drivers don’t get road rage in Singapore:

95 percent of cars in Singapore are parked in reverse to save space

Drivers that don’t do it are “usually from another country”

Reverse parking is not a government policy, but Singaporean drivers have “developed a culture of respecting road etiquette”

You can watch the one-minute video here:

Previously, Nas has said that he is rarely sponsored by anyone, in response to sceptics who questioned his over-positive videos on Singapore.

Singaporeans & Malaysians triggered

This video, though, has the unique distinction of uniting Singaporeans and Malaysians alike.

Both Singaporeans and Malaysians have been triggered by the video’s claims, with the latter expressing their annoyance at Nas for possibly insinuating Malaysian drivers are not as considerate as Singaporean drivers.

But one thing they can agree on is that Singaporean drivers are not as respectful on the road as Nas made them out to be.

Malaysians calling out bad Singaporean drivers

Singaporean drivers not as angelic as you think

Driven by other motivations

A picture speaks louder than words

Good & bad drivers everywhere

Nas still has much to learn about Singapore

Last time Singaporeans and Malaysians triggered about the same thing

Driving experts

The video has also prompted drivers in the know to explain how reverse parking can actually save space.

Singapore experience so far

In his two-week and counting holiday in Singapore so far, Nuseir has met Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The meeting took place on Friday, Sept. 7, after he made a video on Singapore having the world’s most powerful passport.

More depth to Singapore’s driving culture

