fbpx

Back
﻿

Nas Daily recognises S’porean drivers for reverse parking culture, triggers S’poreans & M’sians

The video said people from other countries not as respectful as Singaporean drivers.

Kayla Wong | September 8, 2018 @ 04:22 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

In his 12th video about Singapore, hyper-positive vlogger Nuseir Yassin, more successfully branded as Nas Daily, has recognised Singapore’s reverse parking culture as a unique feature here.

Which it is.

Huge claims though

In case you are wondering why he has made so many videos about Singapore: Nuseir, an Arab-Israeli holding on to an Israeli passport, is forbidden from entering Malaysia and his visa application for Indonesia has been rejected.

On Saturday, Sept. 8, he uploaded yet another video made in Singapore, titled “How Singapore Drives”, which showcases yet another positive aspect of the country.

He makes the following claims in episode 881, after proclaiming that drivers don’t get road rage in Singapore:

  • 95 percent of cars in Singapore are parked in reverse to save space
  • Drivers that don’t do it are “usually from another country”
  • Reverse parking is not a government policy, but Singaporean drivers have “developed a culture of respecting road etiquette”

You can watch the one-minute video here:

Previously, Nas has said that he is rarely sponsored by anyone, in response to sceptics who questioned his over-positive videos on Singapore.

Singaporeans & Malaysians triggered

This video, though, has the unique distinction of uniting Singaporeans and Malaysians alike.

Both Singaporeans and Malaysians have been triggered by the video’s claims, with the latter expressing their annoyance at Nas for possibly insinuating Malaysian drivers are not as considerate as Singaporean drivers.

But one thing they can agree on is that Singaporean drivers are not as respectful on the road as Nas made them out to be.

Malaysians calling out bad Singaporean drivers

Singaporean drivers not as angelic as you think

Driven by other motivations

A picture speaks louder than words

Good & bad drivers everywhere

Nas still has much to learn about Singapore

Last time Singaporeans and Malaysians triggered about the same thing

Driving experts

The video has also prompted drivers in the know to explain how reverse parking can actually save space.

Singapore experience so far

In his two-week and counting holiday in Singapore so far, Nuseir has met Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The meeting took place on Friday, Sept. 7, after he made a video on Singapore having the world’s most powerful passport.

Nas Daily vlogger meets Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan

Nas Daily in Singapore:

Nas Daily in S’pore to film positive video on Hari Raya Haji, gets super overwhelming response

Nas Daily 1-minute video on S’pore celebrates taken for granted food, ethnic mix & drinkable tap water

Nas Daily features S’porean freegan dumpster diver, gets blamed for being cheapskate

3rd Nas Daily video on S’pore tries to find out how rich are S’poreans

4th Nas Daily video praises Changi Airport to the high heavens

Nas Daily praises World Toilet Organisation founder Jack Sim in 10th video about S’pore

More depth to Singapore’s driving culture

M’sians call S’porean drivers ‘uneducated a**holes’ after S’pore cars park illegally in M’sia

High SES woman hogs family parking lot, cites ‘I got money to burn’ as reason

Road vigilante leaves turtle colouring exercise for S’pore driver who can’t park within space lines

Pakcik in S’pore goes hangry ballistic after being called out for parking car in m’cycle lots

All screenshots & top image via Nas Daily/FB

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean comedian Fakkah Fuzz drives to M'sia with N95 masks to help toxic fume victims

Kindness extends beyond borders.

March 13, 10:00 pm

6,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in claw machines seized at Tuas warehouse

The total duty that should have been paid on these: S$512,400. And that isn't including GST.

March 13, 07:49 pm

M'sia Airlines will not be closed down: M'sian finance minister Lim Guan Eng

Lim blamed Najib for creating anxiety with his remarks instead.

March 13, 07:43 pm

Sambar deer runs & crashes into m'cyclist along empty Upper Thomson Road at night

Deer got up on all fours while motorcyclist stayed down.

March 13, 07:06 pm

Dog chained in back alley for over 10 years in S'pore looking for loving home to live out final days

He even has a bucket list.

March 13, 07:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close