19-year-old man accused of murdering his father in Yishun remanded for 1 more week

Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai, 19, who is accused of murdering his father at Yishun Ave 4, Eddie Seah Wee Teck, 47, will be remanded for another week.

The extension was requested by the Institute of Mental Health.

Appeared in court on Nov. 9

Sylesnar appeared in court via video link on Nov. 9.

He was wearing a white shirt and a face mask.

He is represented by lawyers Sunil Sudheesan and Joyce Khoo from Quahe Woo & Palmer LLC.

Sylesnar will remain in remand in the Changi Prison Medical Complex for psychiatric assessment for another week.

He was previously remanded at Central Police Division.

He will return to court on Nov. 16.

Background

The Singapore Police Force received a call for assistance at about 7:05pm on Oct. 10.

Upon their arrival at the scene, police officers found Eddie lying motionless outside a residential unit on the fourth floor, one floor below where he, Sylesnar and their family lives together.

Sylesnar is reportedly the youngest in the family, he has an elder sister who turned 27 years old in 2022, Mothership understands.

Eddie was allegedly slashed twice, once in the neck region and once more on his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Sylesnar was arrested at the scene – in front of the same fourth floor residential unit – for the alleged murder of his father on the same day.

Prior to the incident, residents from the block said they apparently heard a commotion, which sounded like loud arguing.

He was charged with murder on Oct. 12, and has been on remand at the Central Police Division since.

Those found guilty of murder will face the death penalty.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News and Mothership