Yishun Ave 4 residents heard arguments before man, 19, allegedly killed his father, 47

The wounded man sought help from neighbours before collapsing.

Fiona Tan | October 12, 2022, 02:14 AM

A 19-year-old man was arrested for the alleged murder of his 47-year-old father at Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4 on Oct. 10.

Neighbours reported hearing a commotion

According to The Straits Times, the deceased is Eddie Seah Wee Teck.

A 63-year-old elderly woman living in the same block as the accused and his father told Chinese media Shin Min Daily News that she remembered hearing loud shouting from her unit on the 11th storey at around 6pm on Oct. 10, the day of the alleged murder.

Image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook.

Another resident from the block, a 61-year-old man, also heard a commotion and told 8World News that he heard people arguing loudly at dusk.

However, all of the residents that Today spoke to said they did not hear anything.

Loud disagreements heard in the past

A 31-year-old man, who lives on the fifth floor and next door to the accused's family for the past 12 years, told Today that he has heard loud quarrelling coming from the other unit in the past.

While he had heard Seah having disputes over finances with his wife on several occasions, he said he had never heard any arguments between the couple and their children, according to 8World News.

He said Seah has two sons and a daughter.

However, the neighbour also said the family was often seen spending time and doing things together.

Accused appears introverted

Mothership understands that the accused is the youngest in the family.

His sister is the oldest sibling, and is 27 years old this year.

The accused often went for jogs with his elder sister, as he was enlisting for national service in 2023.

The neighbour told 8World News that the accused enjoyed playing games, and often saw the young man with his headphones on and playing games while sitting near his unit's gate.

He said the accused appeared to be rather shy as he would keep to himself whenever they bumped into each other.

However, such instances were few, as he told ST that he did not interact with the family much.

How the incident supposedly unfolded

Shin Min reported that Seah apparently walked out of the house after an argument with his son on the day of the incident.

The accused allegedly went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and chased after his father.

He allegedly slashed Seah once in the neck region from behind, and once more across the back.

Seah then escaped via the staircase and tried to call for help, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Fourth floor unit where Seah collapsed. Image from 8World News.

However, he was bleeding profusely and collapsed in front of a unit on the fourth floor, one floor below where he lived.

According to ST, the resident of the fourth floor unit opened the door after hearing frantic knocking.

She called the police after she saw Seah sprawled on the ground, adding that he was holding on to a metallic looking object that appeared to be around 20cm long.

8World News reported that Seah was wearing short pants and slippers at that time, while Shin Min wrote that he was not wearing a top.

There was reportedly a bloodstained knife, measuring approximately 10cm long, near Seah's body before the police moved it to the side.

Resident demonstrating how long the knife was. Image from 8World News.

Zaobao reported that he stopped breathing by the time the paramedics arrived.

Seah was found motionless and declared dead at the scene.

His next door neighbour said there were streaks of blood along the walls and corridor on the fourth and fifth floor, and remarked that there was a sizeable pool of blood at the staircase landing on the fourth floor.

Image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook.

Image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook.

Accused will be charged in court on Oct. 12

Seah's son will be charged with murder on Oct. 12.

He will face the death penalty if found guilty of the offence.

