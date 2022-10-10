Man, 19, arrested for allegedly murdering his father, 47, at Yishun Ave 4

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of his 47-year-old father.

Father pronounced dead at scene

According to Singapore Police Force's (SPF) news release, the incident happened at a residential unit along Yishun Avenue 4.

The police received a call for assistance at about 7:05pm on Oct. 10, 2022.

Upon arrival, police found a 47-year-old man lying motionless outside the residential unit.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Charged on Oct. 12

A 19-year-old man, who is the son of the deceased man, was arrested at scene.

He will be charged in court on Oct. 12 with murder.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

