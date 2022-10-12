Back

19-year-old charged for alleged murder of his father at Yishun Ave 4

He will return to court on Oct. 13.

Matthias Ang | Syahindah Ishak | October 12, 2022, 10:27 AM

The 19-year-old who was arrested for the alleged murder of his 47-year-old father at Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4 was charged in court on Wednesday (Oct. 12) morning.

Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai appeared in court via video link.

He is represented by lawyers Sunil Sudheesan and Joyce Khoo from Quahe Woo and Palmer.

Police asked for him to be remanded for one week at the Central Police Division, and for permission for him to be brought out for investigations.

When the prosecutor was asked about the need for a gag order, he replied that he had not received instruction on it thus far for the accused or the accused's siblings.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Father pronounced dead at scene

According to Singapore Police Force's (SPF) news release, the incident happened at a residential unit along Yishun Avenue 4.

The police received a call for assistance at about 7:05pm on Oct. 10, 2022.

Upon arrival, police found a 47-year-old man lying motionless outside the residential unit.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Neighbours reported hearing a commotion

According to The Straits Times, the accused's father has been identified as Eddie Seah Wee Teck.

A 63-year-old elderly woman living in the same block as the accused and his father told Chinese media Shin Min Daily News that she remembered hearing loud shouting from her unit on the 11th storey at around 6pm on Oct. 10, the day of the alleged murder.

Accused is the youngest in his family

Mothership understands that the accused is the youngest in the family.

His sister is the oldest sibling, and is 27 years old this year.

The accused often went for jogs with his elder sister, as he was enlisting for national service in 2023.

How the incident supposedly unfolded

Shin Min reported that Seah, the deceased, apparently walked out of the house after an argument with his son on the day of the incident.

The accused allegedly went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and chased after his father.

He allegedly slashed Seah once in the neck region from behind, and once more across the back.

Seah then escaped via the staircase and tried to call for help, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

However, he was bleeding profusely and collapsed in front of a unit on the fourth floor, one floor below where he lived.

According to ST, the resident of the fourth floor unit opened the door after hearing frantic knocking.

She called the police after she saw Seah sprawled on the ground, adding that he was holding on to a metallic looking object that appeared to be around 20cm long.

8World News reported that Seah was wearing short pants and slippers at that time, while Shin Min wrote that he was not wearing a top.

There was reportedly a bloodstained knife, measuring approximately 10cm long, near Seah's body before the police moved it to the side.

Related stories

Top images via Shin Min Daily News

Yishun Ave 4 residents heard arguments before man, 19, allegedly killed his father, 47

The wounded man sought help from neighbours before collapsing.

October 12, 2022, 02:14 AM

