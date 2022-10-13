Man, 19, charged with killing father, 47, in Yishun tries to speak in court, judge shuts him down

A 19-year-old man accused of murdering his 47-year-old father at Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4 at around 7pm on Oct. 10, tried to speak in court but was prevented from doing so.

Asked to speak

Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai was charged with the murder of his father Eddie Seah Wee Teck on Oct. 12.

He is currently in remand at Central Police Division and attended court via video link once more on Oct. 13.

According to CNA, Seah was wearing a red polo tee and his hair appeared dishevelled.

Towards the end of the hearing, Seah raised his hands, which were cuffed, and said it was "concerning my life".

"Unreasonable request"

Seah said he would like to "make an unreasonable request" before the court.

He added that he is "very sure" that he has already provided all the evidence, but said he will cooperate with the investigations "in any way possible".

With regard to his "unreasonable request", Seah said it has to "do with the sentencing of my life".

CNA quoted Seah as saying:

"I would like to make an unreasonable request, because I have already provided all the evidence I'm very sure, and I will cooperate in any way possible... well, the fact is the unreasonable request has to do with the sentencing of my life, it will not make much of a difference in my point of view, because if it's a life sentence... "

The Straits Times (ST) quoted him saying:

"I'll be honest with you, I would like to make an unreasonable request. I already provided all the evidence, I'll cooperate in any way possible. But I have an unreasonable request as this deals with sentencing, with my life... even if the sentence is lightened..."

However, District Judge Terence Tay stopped Seah before he could elaborate any further and said it might not be appropriate for him to continue as he may be delving into matters that are unsuitable to be raised in open court as the case is at its early stages.

Access denied

Seah's lawyers asked the court on Oct. 12 if they could have access to their client for legal counsel.

He is represented by lawyers Sunil Sudheesan and Joyce Khoo from Quahe Woo and Palmer.

However, the prosecution denied their request, explaining that the investigations are still in its early stages.

The defence counsel submitted three applications for access on the same day after Seah was charged.

He was instructed to file written submissions and return to court the next day on Oct. 13.

During the Oct. 13 hearing, the defence asked to have access to Seah once more, and for an hour, ST reported.

However, the prosecution disagreed with their request, echoing the same reason from the previous day.

Defence will be granted access "within a reasonable time"

CNA quoted the public prosecutors saying that it is "premature to grant access to counsel" at this point" as "we are in (the) infancy stage of investigations".

They said that the police were only into their third day of investigating "a very serious charge of murder", adding that there is more investigation work to be done, such as "crucial investigations, the continuation of statement recording, the retrieval of key evidence exhibits, as well as even bringing the accused back to the scene for site revisitation".

As such, the the prosecutors asked for Seah to be remanded for seven more days, according to ST.

The prosecution said Seah will be granted access to counsel "within a reasonable time", and what constitutes as reasonable will depend on the police investigations and procedures that are required to balance the accused's right to counsel "alongside ensuring the public interest in ensuring that police investigations are completed".

Seah to receive Law Society pamphlet in the meantime

Seah's lawyers claimed that the prosecution did not explain how meeting Seah for one hour would stand in the way of police investigations.

Explaining that the rights of an accused person start from the day of the individual's arrest under Singapore's law, the defence argued that Seah should be informed of his rights, especially since he is facing a murder charge, and know the various exceptions to murder under section 300 of the penal code, CNA reported.

Seah's lawyers added that access to Seah would be beneficial, claiming that he can assist the police with investigations if he was made aware of his possible defences, which then aids the police and prosecution to arrive at the correct charging decision.

The prosecution responded that there was no legal requirement for an accused person to be made aware of his or her defences, or to have access to counsel before any statements are recorded.

They objected to the defence's request, saying that they would have time to speak to Seah, just not at this current juncture.

The prosecution also objected to Seah's lawyers asking him if he had seen their written submissions and to their request that a Law Society pamphlet of rights be handed to Seah, but subsequently, said that he had not seen any of the written submissions.

The defence volleyed back, saying: "This is a 19-year-old boy. What is wrong with him knowing his rights? I say you should allow it to advance our justice system. I am disappointed that the prosecution is objecting, that is all."

District Judge ultimately granted the defence's request and asked the prosecution to ensure the pamphlet of rights was given to Seah as soon as possible, according to ST.

Further remanded and will appear in court Oct. 20

He also ordered for Seah to be further remanded for a week.

His case will be heard again on Oct. 20.

He could face the death penalty if convicted of murder.

Background

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a call for assistance at Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4 at about 7:05pm on Oct. 10, 2022.

Prior to the incident, some residents from the block reported hearing a commotion and what sounded like shouting.

When police officers arrived, they found Seah's father, Eddie, lying motionless outside a residential unit on the fourth floor, one level below where the Seah family lived.

Seah allegedly slashed his father once in the neck region from behind, and once more across the back, before the older man tried to escape and call for help.

Eddie lost a significant amount of blood and collapsed in front of a a residential unit on the fourth floor.

He apparently stopped breathing before paramedics arrived and was subsequently pronounced dead.

Seah was arrested at the scene that same evening, and charged with murder two days later on Oct. 12.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook and Google Streetview