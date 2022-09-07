Back

S'pore actors Zhang Zetong, Tyler Ten & Shawn Thia nominated for '100 Most Handsome Faces' contest worldwide

Lee Wei Lin | September 07, 2022, 06:05 PM

Three Singapore actors are nominees of a "100 Most Beautiful or 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022" contest held by an organisation named TC Candler.

They are Mediacorp actors Zhang Zetong and Tyler Ten, who participated in the 2019 edition of "Star Search", along with SGAG actor Shawn Thia, best known for his role in Mediacorp drama "Titoudao".

How to get nominated?

The trio's respective nominations were announced on different dates -- Zhang's came first on Jul. 24, followed by Ten's on Aug. 16, and Thia's on Aug. 24.

Spotted on all three's nomination posters are the words "Patreon nomination".

According to TC Candler's posts announcing each batch of nominees:

"Faces can be nominated by joining [their] Patreon community, where you will get Guaranteed Monthly Nominations (we cannot ignore or refuse you)."

They also stated that you can nominate just about anyone -- your favourite artiste, or even yourself.

Their Patreon page shows that the lowest tier of membership costs S$4.50 plus GST a month, which entitles you to one nomination a month.

The top tier, which costs S$14 plus GST a month, entitles you to five nominations, along with "a vote in the final list" if you have been subscribing at this tier for at least half a year.

Voting for actual top 100 list yet to begin

TC Candler confirmed in an Aug. 23 post that "nothing has been decided" about the final list of top 100 faces as voting will only take place in December.

They did not specify who the voters for this list will be, apart from those who are eligible based on their Patreon subscription.

In 2020, Quan Yifong's daughter Eleanor Lee was the first Singaporean to make it onto TC Candler's nominees list for that year.

Twice's Chou Tzu-yu and Blackpink's Lisa were crowned the most beautiful face in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Myanmar actor Paing Takhon was TC Candler's most handsome face in 2021.

What is TC Candler anyway?

According to TC Candler's About page, they are an annual publication that has been listing "The Annual Independent Critics List of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces" since 1990.

They maintain that it is "not a popularity contest" and they "[try] to put together a list representative of the modern ideal of beauty" by evaluating not just "aesthetic perfection", but also "grace, elegance, class, poise, joy, promise [and] hope".

According to co-publisher Independent Critics' website, their top 100 list is apparently put together by a "diverse" group of approximately 20 people living in various parts of the world.

Top photos from Zhang Zetong, Tyler Ten & Shawn Thia's respective Instagram accounts

