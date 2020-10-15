Eleanor Lee, 21, is the first S'porean nominated for '100 Most Beautiful Faces' list

British film critic TC Candler hosts the nomination of the world's 100 Most Beautiful and Handsome Faces annually.

While anyone can submit their nomination to the organiser, not all nominations will be accepted.

This year's nomination ends on Sep. 30, 2020.

Among the accepted nominees is 21-year-old Singaporean celebrity Eleanor Lee.

Lee is the daughter of Singapore-based host Quan Yi Fong.

While Lee is mostly based in China, she recently appeared on-screen with Quan for a cooking/talk show on Channel 8.

She rose to fame in China after starring in an Apple ad in 2014.

According to the Chinese media, Lee ranked 32nd most beautiful face as of Oct. 14 by voting.

Last year, K-pop girl group Twice's Tzuyu was crowned "the most beautiful face" by TC Candler.

JJ Lin and actor Lawrence Wong also got into the list of 2019's Top 100 Most Handsome Faces.

Related stories

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via Eleanor Lee's Instagram and TC Candler's Instagram