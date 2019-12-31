fbpx

Taiwanese K-pop star Chou Tzu-yu crowned world’s ‘most beautiful face’ in 2019

Another K-pop idol was named "the most handsome face" too.

Kayla Wong | January 1, 09:44 am

Taiwanese K-pop star Chou Tzu-yu, also known as Tzuyu, has been named “the most beautiful face of 2019” by film review site TC Candler on Friday, Dec. 29.

TC Candler has created such lists annually since 1990.

Lists determined by 20 people who listened to suggestions

According to its website, the rankings are determined by “a diverse group of approximately 20 people living in various parts of the world” called the Independent Critics, organised by TC Candler.

They supposedly listen to the “millions of suggestions submitted by the public” when putting together a list “representative of the modern ideal of worldwide beauty”.

Made the list 5 times

The 20-year-old was the only Taiwanese to have made the list in 2019.

Chou had appeared on the list a total of four times previously.

She was ranked 13th in 2015, 8th in 2016, 3rd in 2017, and 2nd in 2018.

K-pop idols prominent on the lists

For 2019, Israeli fashion model and actress Yael Shelbia was ranked second, while another K-pop star, Lalisa Manoban a.k.a. Lisa from Blackpink, was ranked third.

Another K-pop idol, BTS’s Jeon Jeong-guk, better known as Jungkook, received the title of “the most handsome face”.

Chou’s bandmates made it too

A few of Chou’s bandmates appeared on the list too.

For instance, Sana Minatozaki (Sana) was ranked in 48th place, Kim Da-hyun (Dahyun) in 73rd, and Mina Myoui (Mina) in 91st.

You can view the entire list here:

Top image adapted via @queentzuyu

