Blackpink's Lisa & Myanmar actor Paing Takhon crowned most beautiful & handsome faces in 2021

The lists are published annually by TC Candler, a film critic website.

Alfie Kwa | December 29, 2021, 02:47 PM

The 100 most beautiful and handsome faces list of 2021 by TC Candler was posted on their YouTube channel on Dec. 28.

This year, Lisa from the Kpop girl group, Blackpink, came in first for the ladies. And Myanmar actor, Paing Takhon, stole the crown for the men.

Who is on the list?

Here are the top five most beautiful faces in 2021:

1. Lalisa Manobal, known as Lisa, is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea.

2. Emilie Marie Nereng, a Norwegian nutrition blogger and musician.

3. Halima Aden, a Somali fashion model based in America.

4. Mariam Sayed Sameer Marbella Al-Alawi, known as Ivana Alawi, is a Filipino actress, model, and YouTuber.

5. Nancy Jewel McDonie, a Korean-American singer, actress, and host. She is a member of the South Korean girl group, Momoland.

Other notable names include the rest of the Blackpink's members, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé who came in 30th, 26th and 17th place respectively.

Harry Potter star, Emma Watson, is in 55th place and Marvel's Black Panther actress, Lupita Nyong'o, is in 57th place.

Here are the top five most handsome faces in 2021:

1. Paing Takhon, who is a Burmese actor, model, singer, and entrepreneur.

2. Christopher Hemsworth, an Australian actor, known for his role as Marvel's Thor.

3. Kim Tae-hyung, known by his stage name V, is part of the Kpop boy group BTS.

4. Timothée Hal Chalamet, an American actor, is known for his roles in Little Women that came out in 2019 and Dune.

5. Jeon Jung-kook, a South Korean singer and songwriter, is also part of BTS.

In sixth place is Henry Cavill, who played DC Comics' Superman.

And Dwayne Johnson, came in 100th place on the list this year.

How are the lists curated?

The lists are created annually by the Independent Critics, organised by TC Candler, a film critic website.

Independent Critics stated that the lists are not based on popularity nor is it specific to any country.

The Independent Critics is made of about 20 people living in various parts of the world who search and listen to numerous suggestions submitted by the public over the years and put together "a list representative of the modern ideal of worldwide beauty".

However, it does not expect everyone to agree with its choices, calling the list "subjective".

"Rather, the list attempts to inform and broaden public opinion instead of reflecting it. You will find superstars and new stars, global sensations and relative unknowns," it said.

Here are the full lists on TC Candler's YouTube channel.

