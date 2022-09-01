Quan Yifong's talk show 'Hear U Out' returns for 3rd season, guests include Mark Lee & Phyllis Quek

Quan Yifong's talk show, "Hear U Out" is back for a third season.

The show is one of the most decorated Mediacorp variety programmes in recent years. The pilot season of "Hear U Out" won the Best Short-Form Variety Programme category at Star Awards 2021.

Quan was named the Best Programme Host award at both the 2021 and 2022 Star Awards for hosting the first and second seasons of "Hear U Out" respectively.

Guest list

Past seasons have included guests such as Chantalle Ng, Lee Bee Wah, Jack Neo and Naomi Neo.

This season's guest list is less varied, with these celebs confirmed to be making appearances:

Andie Chen

Brandon Wong

Desmond Ng

Jaspers Lai

Jeffrey Xu

Jeremy Chan

Kate Pang

Leon Jay Williams

Liu Ling Ling

Mark Lee

Phyllis Quek

Tasha Low

Wang Yu Qing

Yang Guang Ke Le

"Emotional" conversations expected

In a press release, Mediacorp ventured that Quan's "sharp wit and empathetic interviewing style" often leads guests to open up and get "sometimes emotional" during filming.

This includes "Ah Boys To Men" (ABTM) star Tosh Zhang speaking about having had depression, along with Mediacorp actor Romeo Tan revealing how he was bullied in school.

There will be a total of 20 episodes in this season, with the first slated to be released on Sep. 1, 2022 at 9pm.

