Tiong Bahru Bakery opening at Waterway Point in Sep. 2022

Another! Outlet!

Mandy How | August 01, 2022, 03:36 PM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Tiong Bahru Bakery (TBB) is opening its 10th outlet in September 2022.

The upcoming space will be located at Waterway Point in Punggol, where it takes over Cedele Bakery Kitchen at Level 1.

Cedele, however, is still around—it's just shifted a few units away.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin

TBB's hoarding indicates that it will be ready in September 2022.

The bakery has expanded slowly but steadily over the past couple of years, with two outlets along the Orchard strip alone, a safari-themed cafe in Dempsey, as well as its foray into the heartlands at Serangoon Gardens.

It also joins several relatively new F&B tenants at Waterway Point, including Japanese pancake place Gram, and more recently, Délifrance.

Top photo via Tiong Bahru Bakery's Facebook page

