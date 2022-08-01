Tiong Bahru Bakery opening at Waterway Point in Sep. 2022

Tiong Bahru Bakery (TBB) is opening its 10th outlet in September 2022.

The upcoming space will be located at Waterway Point in Punggol, where it takes over Cedele Bakery Kitchen at Level 1.

Cedele, however, is still around—it's just shifted a few units away.

TBB's hoarding indicates that it will be ready in September 2022.

The bakery has expanded slowly but steadily over the past couple of years, with two outlets along the Orchard strip alone, a safari-themed cafe in Dempsey, as well as its foray into the heartlands at Serangoon Gardens.

It also joins several relatively new F&B tenants at Waterway Point, including Japanese pancake place Gram, and more recently, Délifrance.

More TBB news

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo via Tiong Bahru Bakery's Facebook page