Tiong Bahru Bakery opening 9th outlet at Serangoon Gardens in Dec. 2021

Homegrown brand Tiong Bahru Bakery will be opening its ninth outlet at Serangoon Gardens.
There's not much information available, except that the outlet is expected to open in December 2021 and it will be located along Maju Avenue, reported Ladyironchef.
This will also be the bakery's first outlet outside of the city centre. The current eight outlets are located at:
- Scotts Square
- Funan
- The Foothills @ Fort Canning Park
- Open Farm Community
- Chip Bee Gardens
- Raffles City
- TANGS Orchard
- Eng Hoon Street
Well, this new outlet will definitely mean one thing: It'll be easier to get those croissants and kouign-amanns that the bakery is so well known for, those in the north east.
All images via Tiong Bahru Bakery/Instagram
